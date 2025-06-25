Kings destined for monumental Dennis Schroder disaster Warriors know all too well

Dennis Schroder's time with the Golden State Warriors this past season was underwhelming to say the least, with the veteran guard perhaps most fondly known as a means to help the franchise get Jimmy Butler in early February.

But having spent the final part of the season with the Detroit Pistons, Schroder's next destination appears likely to be the Sacramento Kings who are in desperate need of a point guard after trading away De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs.

Kings destined for Dennis Schroder mistake Warriors know all too well

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer on Tuesday night, the Kings are "leading suitors" to steal Schroder away from the Pistons with who he played a considerably role with during their first-round playoff defeat to the New York Knicks.

"Schröder is expected to command a deal that could start at the full $14.1 million midlevel exception and the Kings — barring a trade that otherwise addresses their need for a playmaker — are expected to be a prime contender to try to sign the 31-year-old away from the Pistons," Stein and Fischer wrote.

It's an obvious move for the Kings given their lack of point guard options, but it's also one fraught with danger -- just ask the Warriors. When Golden State acquired Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets in December for De'Anthony Melton and three second-round picks, it was desperately hoped that he'd immedietly fill the need for more shot-creation and scoring around Stephen Curry.

The Warriors gave Schroder a starting role straight away, only for it to turn into a disaster as the German international averaged 10.6 points and 4.4 assists on a paltry 37.5% shooting from the floor. Of even more concern was the fact Schroder held the worst plus-mins (-130) on the team during his 24 games with Golden State.

Had the Warriors eased Schroder into a lesser role upon his arrival, then perhaps he may have been more effective. However, it just goes to show how desperate they were to find some level of offensive juice, having comletely stagnated following a bright start to the season.

In contrast, Schroder started in only eight of 34 games with Detroit, including coming off the bench in all six playoff games. Has was far more effective from a winning standpoint, especially in the first-round where his veteran leadership nearly helped the Pistons to a surprise series victory over the Knicks.

Investing in Schroder as a saviour and starting back court player isn't something an NBA team should be doing in 2025, yet it's a move Sacramento appears to be on the precipice of making. We'll wait and see what ultimately happens, but the idea of having to see Schroder more next season as a member of the Kings isn't one that should be scaring Warrior fans.