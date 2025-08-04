Kings gift Warriors opportunity to address major flaw if latest reports are true

If the Golden State Warriors were truly motivated to get a deal done, they could trade for Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk right now if they wanted to.

The Kings are gifting Monk to the Warriors in their Jonathan Kuminga negotiations, with the dynamic guard clearly on the table in an offer that also includes a lottery protected 2030 first-round pick according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Malik Monk could fill the void of a third scorer/creator for the Warriors

There's multiple reasons why Golden State have been resistant to that offer so far, starting with Monk's relatively long-term (three years) contract and perhaps most importantly the fact they'd have to sacrifice Moses Moody or Buddy Hield in another move to make the salaries work.

Yet beyond that, there's also a section of Warrior fans who can't believe that the franchise won't accept the current offer. The fact the Kings are so keen to offload Monk is in itself eyebrow-raising, though stems from the glut of two-guards currently on their roster.

The 27-year-old should just be coming into the prime of his career, having already earned Sixth Man of the Year votes in 2023 (fifth) and 2024 (second) before averaging a career-high 17.2 points and 5.6 assists last season.

Golden State are still in desperate need of a third scorer and shot-creator behind Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, which is partly why they're holding Kuminga in such high value right now. However, Monk could also fill that void and give the franchise another player who can shoot and make plays off the dribble.

The Warriors were completely bereft of that once Curry was sidelined by a hamstring injury in the second-round of the playoffs, and in truth it's something the team has lacked ever since they traded Jordan Poole just over two years ago.

Brandin Podziemski is starting to develop into that player and ideally will be in time, but the playoffs also proved that he has a fair way to go in becoming a consistent go-to option who you can reliably put the ball in the hands of.

Monk could a cheaper but just as effective version of Poole -- an explosive guard capable of putting up points and with a developing playmaking element, but whose defense and shooting inefficiencies can be of concern.

This is not to say that acquiring Monk is a perfect option and that the Warriors are completely wrong for blocking a potential move right now, but he does make some sense and could be a really helpful addition if that's how this situation plays out.