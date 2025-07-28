Kings next rumored move will have Warriors fans laughing amid Jonathan Kuminga buzz

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are inextricably linked at this point of the offseason, with the potential of a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade still in play a month since free agency began.

But while the Kings continue to eye a possible move for Kuminga, they also reportedly have their sights set on a former MVP who could soon be headed to the franchise as an unrestricted free agent.

Former MVP Russell Westbrook may be headed to Sacramento

The point guard position had been a major void to fill for Sacramento heading into the offseason, having moved to address that by signing former Warrior Dennis Schroder to a three-year, $44.4 million contract.

However, the Kings don't appear to be stopping there in terms of veteran point guards, with the arrival of Russell Westbrook also imminent if we're to believe the latest from Carmichael Dave of Sactown Sports radio on Sunday.

And they should be.



It’s not done, but it’s been cooking for a while. And there is strong interest from both sides.



I’d say 80-20 he’s a King https://t.co/1MlotQLdhX — Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) July 27, 2025

If handing out a $40+ million contract to Schroder wasn't comical enough for Warrior fans, the Kings' deciding to double-down with another veteran guard with a propensity to be shot-happy should only add to the laughter.

Westbrook remains a player that can still put up good raw box score numbers, having averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists with the Denver Nuggets last season. He can provide energy off the bench and will gladly step into a bigger role when called upon, as he did in a game against Golden State in March when he had 12 points, 12 rebounds and 16 assists without the star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

The issue still remains Westbrook's impact on winning at key times, and the game of roulette that teams often play with the 36-year-old equally capable of mercurial game-winning plays and head-scratching moments of disaster.

It's why the Nuggets seemingly have no interest in bringing him back, and why the Clippers and Lakers held the same mindset previously in recent seasons. What will make the Kings any different? If anything it will be worse with ball-dominant players like Schroder, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and potentially Kuminga, while Domantas Sabonis is hardly spacing the floor allowing for Westbrook to drive to an open paint.

For a team who should be prioritizing their young players in Keegan Murray, Keon Ellis, Kuminga (if they get him) and impressive recent draft picks Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud, adding Westbrook makes very little sense.

This might be just the latest in a long list of questionable decisions from the Kings, but provides another source of comedy for Warrior fans while we continue to await a Kuminga resolution.