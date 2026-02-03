Kings stance on Jonathan Kuminga trade is crystal clear after latest move

For now, the Golden State Warriors' trade plans for Jonathan Kuminga have fallen to the wayside. This is partly a result of his recent absence due to injury. But it is also an obvious symptom of the ongoing discussions surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Yet, if Kuminga is somehow not included in a trade for Antetokounmpo (or the Warriors miss out entirely), the organization will still need to deal him sometime in the near future. There is a trade request lingering, after all.

The Warriors, to this point, have been hard-pressed to find a suitable trade destination for Kuminga. While a number of teams have shown interest, no one has been willing to meet whatever fixed price Golden State has desired.

Now, with the Sacramento Kings' recent move, another suitor may be off the table entirely.

The Kings are out on Jonathan Kuminga for the foreseeable future

On Saturday night, the Kings and the Cleveland Cavaliers kicked off the trade deadline madness by swapping Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder for De'Andre Hunter. Dario Saric and two second-round picks went to the Chicago Bulls in the deal.

While Sacramento ultimately did not obtain their coveted first-round pick in exchange for Ellis, they did add a player who has a chance for a major resurgence in Hunter.

According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, reporting through The Stein Line, the Kings' addition of Hunter likely rules them out of any foreseeable Kuminga deal.

"Now, though, Sacramento wouldn't seem to have much room for Kuminga to flourish on the perimeter anyway after its weekend deal with Cleveland. Word is that new Kings general manager Scott Perry indeed values De'Andre Hunter and coveted how much more size and scoring punch he theoretically adds to their lineup..." Jake Fischer

Although Hunter is having a bit of a down year production-wise, he's still averaging 14 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. He, however, is shooting a career-low 30.8% from beyond the arc.

Next season will be Hunter's final year under contract, meaning that he could become a strong trade candidate if he can find his footing in Sacramento. The earliest date the Kings would likely entertain a Kuminga trade is therefore this time next year.

The Warriors almost certainly want to move on from Kuminga before that.

It's unclear what other teams remain as suitors. The Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, and Chicago Bulls have all expressed some level of interest in the past. But all three of these teams (and a number more) are in significantly different positions as an organization than they were over the summer.

Things move fast in the NBA, and it's possible Golden State missed a golden opportunity in Sacramento.