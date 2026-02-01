Kings throw Warriors a Jonathan Kuminga curveball with latest trade move

The Sacramento Kings have long been seen as the likely next destination for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, but that could have suddenly changed in the wake of the NBA's latest trade on Saturday night.

The Kings have moved to acquire another forward, sending out former Warrior veterans Dennis Schroder and Dario Saric, along with Keon Ellis in a three-team trade that's landed them De'Andre Hunter from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kings trade for De'Andre Hunter amid Jonathan Kuminga interest

Sacramento were the most aggressive suitor for Kuminga during his long free agency stalemate with the Warriors in the offseason, and that's remained the case over recent months and since the young forward became eligible to be moved again on January 15.

Golden State have never had much interest in what Sacramento were willing to offer, and now it must be asked how much interest the Kings will retain in Kuminga in the wake of their Hunter acquisition?

Perhaps the Kings will still explore a deal for Kuminga in the coming days before next week's trade deadline, particularly when they've still got the contracts of DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk to potentially utilize.

Yet part of their strong pitch to Kuminga has been the idea of giving the 23-year-old a prominent role and giving him space to thrive. With Hunter now in the mix and youngsters like Keegan Murray and Nique Clifford still developing, suddenly that opportunity for Kuminga isn't so available.

Hunter still has a $23.3 million contract for next season, having averaged over 26 minutes with the Cavaliers this season where he averaged 14.0 points and 4.2 rebounds on 42.3% shooting from the floor and 30.8% from 3-point range.

The Warriors reportedly had discussions with the Cavaliers over a Kuminga-Hunter trade, but their attention has now turned fully towards 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Unless Hunter is re-routed to Golden State for Kuminga, we can only assume the Kings are now less of a suitor for the former seventh overall pick.

That's even more so the case when you consider that Ellis could have been a key part of the trade, with the young guard having been coveted by a number of teams across the lead prior to this eventual deal.

So where does this leave Kuminga? It's becoming more likely in the wake of Jimmy Butler's season-ending injury that he will sensationally remain with the franchise beyond the deadline, unless the Warriors can pull off a blockbuster Antetokounmpo trade.