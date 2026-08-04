Kings make Zach LaVine stance crystal clear in another Warriors offseason blow

Rumors of a Zach LaVine buyout at the Sacramento Kings have been greatly over-exaggerated, dealing another blow to the Golden State Warriors and their hopes of saving an underwhelming offseason to date.

There had been rising speculation over LaVine's future after opting into his $49 million player option, but the Kings have made it clear that the two-time All-Star won't be available for rival teams to consider on the buyout market before the start of next season.

Kings make their stance on Zach LaVine crystal clear

A LaVine buyout would have seen the 31-year-old jump to the top of the remaining free agency market where he would have generated significant interest, including potentially from the Warriors who desperately need some offensive support for Stephen Curry while Jimmy Butler remains sidelined through injury.

The Kings have made their stance on LaVine though, with NBA insider Marc Stein reporting on Monday night that there's been no discussion of a buyout with the former 13th overall pick.

"The same no-go applies for the notion of a Zach LaVine buyout in Sacramento. One source close to the process told The Stein Line that the Kings are operating under the premise that LaVine will start the season as a King and added that “no buyout” is being discussed," Stein said.

While it's unlikely that Golden State would have got LaVine anyway considering the other options that would have been on the table for him, the fact he won't even become available is frustrating given they'll enter next season with only one bonafide 20-point scorer. As much as LaVine has been on one of the worst contracts in the NBA over recent years, he is a career 21-point scorer who could still provide immense value on a much lower salary.

Warriors might not even get access to Zach LaVine mid-season

There's theoretically still a chance that Sacramento consider a LaVine buyout mid-season, assuming they can't trade him on an exorbitant expiring contract. However, that wouldn't necessarily help the Warriors anyway given their place above the first apron which prohibits signing a buyout player who previously made more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

The same applies to Klay Thompson in Dallas and other notable names that could become available, putting a major dent in the Warriors' roster-building hopes as they enter next season looking like a Play-In Tournament team again at best.

Along with keeping LaVine, the Kings are also targeting another veteran guard or two. According to Stein, they have interest in bringing back Russell Westbrook and could also offer a lifeline to former All-Star Victor Oladipo.