Klay Thompson blows door wide open for Warriors to make stunning Draymond Green move

Klay Thompson's decision to depart the Golden State Warriors in the 2024 offseason broke up a legendary NBA trio, and now that trio could become only one by the time next week's February 5 trade deadline rolls around.

There's rampant speculation on Golden State's willingness to trade Draymond Green in a deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo in the coming days, rather than utilize the contract of the now-injured Jimmy Butler.

Klay Thompson has swung door open for Draymond Green trade

Green has been with the Warriors for nearly 14 years since his arrival at the 2012 NBA Draft, but that could be about to come to an end as Antetokounmpo's future dominates headlines following his trade request from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Any Golden State offer for Antetokounmpo would have to include Green or Butler, with The Stein Line reporting on Saturday that the franchise is looking to keep the latter to potentially form a new deadly trio once he returns from injury next season.

"We've heard further strong indications that the Warriors' pursuit of Antetokounmpo is unlikely to involve Jimmy Butler's contract after Butler sustained a season-ending knee tear on Jan. 19," Marc Stein and Jake Fischer wrote. "So what does that mean for lifelong Warrior Draymond Green? It has long been assumed that a credible Golden State offer would have to include Green or Butler for salary-matching purposes."

Given Antetokounmpo is a 2x MVP and one of the best players in the world, it's not overly surprising that the Warriors would be willing to move on from Green as heart-breaking as it would be. However, it must be considered whether they would find it more difficult if Thompson was still with the team, and therefore if the idea of he, Green and Stephen Curry ending their careers together was still very much on the table.

With that no longer a possibility -- at least not unless Thompson returns -- perhaps it's not as difficult to now move on from Green. Of course, there's a difference between trading a franchise legend and letting him walk in free agency, but the point remains regardless.

Green is also incredibly smart and often self-aware. He would have to know that if Antetokounmpo is available, he's not going to be an obstacle even despite everything he's done for the franchise over the last dozen years.

The Warriors knew it was time to move on from Thompson during the 2024 offseason, and they're seemingly prepared to do the same with Green if they can pull off a blockbuster Antetokounmpo trade.