Klay Thompson's future suddenly more uncertain after shock Mavericks move

The future of former Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson at the Dallas Mavericks suddenly looks more uncertain than ever after the franchise sensationally parted ways with head coach Jason Kidd on Tuesday.

Kidd had four years remaining on his contract and led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals just two years ago, but that didn't matter to new president Masai Ujiri whose imprint on the franchise has already been stamped and could signal drastic roster moves this summer.

Klay Thompson's future grows more uncertain after Jason Kidd hiring

The full ramifications of Kidd's departure will only be known in time, but there's no doubt that Ujiri is looking for a fresh and clean slate as the franchise looks to build a new generation centered around Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg.

All eyes will now turn to the roster this offseason, and particular what could happen with Thompson and Kyrie Irving who remain as two huge names on a team that's evidently entered a full rebuild mode.

The franchise that lured Thompson away from Golden State on a three-year, $50 million contract less than two years ago is now barely recognizable. It started with the remarkable decision to trade away franchise superstar Luka Doncic early last year, and in the meantime his primary replacement, Anthony Davis, has come and gone. The front office is different as a result of that fateful Doncic trade, and now the head coach is gone as well.

Thompson's future with the Mavericks was already clouded even before Kidd's departure, having endured a difficult season that saw him move back to a permanent bench role for the first time in his career.

Mavericks still need to find a trade suitor for Klay Thompson

There's a strong likelihood that Dallas would move on from Thompson if it suited them, such is the respective timelines of player and franchise. However, finding a suitor for the 5x All-Star is going to be easier said than done, even as he enters on an expiring $17.5 million contract.

The last thing Ujiri and the Mavericks are going to want to do is attach assets to move Thompson, or have to take back a bad, longer-term contract in a trade. They could buy him out and just let the 36-year-old join his desired team as a free agent, but that feels more like a mid-season move that comes after all trade possibilities have been exhausted.

A Thompson-Warriors reunion has been regularly floated from practically the moment he left the Bay Area, but there's question marks on whether either party would be interested even if/when the 4x NBA champion becomes available.