Klay Thompson may have good reason for subdued comments ahead of Warriors return
Klay Thompson has labelled his return to face the Golden State Warriors as "just another regular season game," and perhaps that's for good reason given the Dallas Mavericks will enter having lost four of their last six games.
Most recently the Mavericks are coming off back-to-back losses to the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets by a combined three points. That would suggest they're not out of form as such, but a 5-5 record is nonetheless a slower-than-expected start for a team coming off an NBA Finals appearance.
Klay Thompson will meet the Warriors on the back of a minor form slump
If the Mavericks aren't out of form as a team, then at the very least Thompson would like to find a rhythm against his old squad after some below par performances. The 5x All-Star is averaging 13.8 points on 41.8% shooting from the floor and 35.4% from three-point range on the season, with those numbers only dwindling over recent games.
Since the first three games of the season where he went for 22, 19 and 18 points, Thompson has averaged 11.3 points on 38.5% shooting from the floor and 28.6% from beyond the arc. The 34-year-old has shot 8-of-26 over the last two games, including 2-of-13 from three-point range.
It may be all nice, welcoming and a warm embrace in the lead up to the game, but you can bet your bottom dollar that the Warriors will be eager to test their fourth-ranked defense against the electric trio of Thompson, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Dallas enter the game ranked 10th in offensive rating -- perhaps below where many expected after they brought in all-time great shooter to play off Doncic and Irving. Golden State's hopes of limiting the visitors could be hurt by the absence of Andrew Wiggins, with the 2022 All-Star questionable with a back injury that saw him miss two games late last month.
The Mavericks enter with the 10th ranked defense as well -- perhaps better than expected given the obvious concerns of the Doncic, Irving, Thompson trio on that end. Their own challenge of guarding Golden State's fourth-ranked offense could be made more difficult without Dereck Lively II who is questionable with a shoulder sprain. Dallas are also likely to be without PJ Washington who is doubtful having already missed three games with a knee injury.
While it's taken somewhat of a backseat to Thompson's celebratory return, Tuesday's meeting is also the first NBA Cup game for both teams after each finishing third in their group last season and failing to advance to the knockout stages.