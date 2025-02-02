Klay Thompson and Mavericks still in shock with woeful performance in trade aftermath

The Dallas Mavericks players, like everyone else in the NBA world, are still trying to come terms with the stunning Saturday night trade that Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Former Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson must be in particular shock given his decision to join the Mavericks during the offseason would have been in large part down to playing alongside Doncic as one of the league's best playmakers.

Klay Thompson and the Mavs were still in shock based on Sunday's performance

Given the news was made official just hours prior, asking the Dallas players to go out and play on Sunday afternoon against the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers was always going to be a tough ask.

With Kyrie Irving on the sidelines and Anthony Davis obviously not yet with the team, what was left of the Mavericks roster clearly didn't have their heads entirely in the game from the opening tip in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers took full advantage in front of their home fans, pouring in a barrage of 3-pointers as part of 50 first-quarter points which set up a 31-point lead after 12 minutes -- the worst opening period in Mavericks franchise history.

Cleveland added another 41 points in the second-quarter to open up a 45-point half-time lead. While Dallas was more competitive in the second-half, the 144-101 defeat only rubs more salt into the wounds of fans who have been left reeling from Doncic's remarkable exit.

Three dudes brought a coffin to American Airlines Center. They’re playing “See You Again.”



“Rest in peace to the Mavs.” pic.twitter.com/0Ndv26vGyb — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) February 2, 2025

Thompson's performance reflected that of the team, with the Warrior legend scoring just two points and shooting 1-of-10 from the floor (0-of-6 from 3-point range) while finishing as a -24 in less than 18 minutes of playing time.

It will be fascinating to watch Thompson's role from afar as the season progresses, with the Dallas offense undoubtedly set to look different with a star big in Davis as opposed to the offensive wizardry of Doncic.

Former Golden State teammate Ty Jerome continued his impressive season for the Cavaliers, posting 12 points, three rebounds, five assists and three steals off the bench in the 43-point blowout win.

More importantly from a Warrior perspective, the loss pushes the Mavericks back down to 26-24 and ninth in the Western Conference -- one game ahead of the 11th-placed Golden State. The Warriors will need some teams to fall around them if they want to push up in the playoff picture over the second-half of the season, so no doubt they'll be hoping that Sunday's loss is a sign of things to come for the Mavericks.