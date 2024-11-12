Klay Thompson's mild response to Warriors matchup is quite disappointing
The Golden State Warriors are preparing for one of the most emotional nights in franchise history on Tuesday, yet for Klay Thompson it's nothing but "just another regular-season game in November."
The franchise legend will return to Chase Center for the first time as an opposing player, returning as a member of the Dallas Mavericks in a game that also doubles as the NBA Cup opener for both teams.
Klay Thompson offered a mild response when asked about his return to Chase Center to play the Warriors
The 5x All-Star was asked about his return to San Fransisco following the Mavericks' 122-120 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. It's fair to say Thompson was rather mild in his response to reporters, providing a standard response that focused on his new team and simply winning the game.
This isn't a standard regular season/NBA Cup game though. It's one of Golden State's best and most beloved players returning to a place that he helped flip upside down for the better, bringing a level of success that the franchise had never seen before.
Thompson's response was a little disappointing, albeit understandable as he focuses on his own team who are off to a 5-5 start through 10 games. It also sums him to some degree -- he can often appear nonchalant in media availabilities whilst preparing to rip opponents hearts out with his all-time great shooting ability.
Andscape's Marc J. Spears had a quality feature on Thompson's return earlier on Monday, but that too may only bring a sense of disappointment for Warrior fans who expected the 4x champion to be more impassioned.
Thompson suggested that the only thing he misses about the Bay is the water, while also indicating that he doesn't plan on being emotional at Tuesday's game. Perhaps that's an indication of a still touchy relationship with the franchise following his controversial exit during the offseason.
Whatever his current relationship with the franchise (ownership, the front office etc.), the most disappointing element may have come when he was asked whether he had been in touch with the other two members of the legendary trio -- Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.
“I’m locked-in. Not really,” Thompson answered to Spears. "I will see them when I see them. That’s it.”
Maybe this is just the reality of a veteran player trying to forge a new path and hoping to build success elsewhere, but it would have been nice if Thompson had given a slightly greater nod to the past rather than simply stating, "that chapter is over."