Klay Thompson's return to Warriors no longer outlandish following latest bombshell

The Portland Trail Blazers have just proven that heart-warming reunions are not just the stuff of fantasy, and perhaps the Golden State Warriors should take notice when it comes to one of their franchise legends.

Lillard has returned to the Trail Blazers in the NBA's latest bombshell move on Thursday, signing a three-year, $42 million contract with the franchise just under two years after he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Klay Thompson's return to the Warriors is no longer an outlandish idea

Lillard's shock return to the Trail Blazers does open up a thought of whether the Warriors could eventually do the same with their legendary guard in Klay Thompson. The 5x All-Star departed, of course, last offseason in somewhat unceremonious circumstances.

Golden State evidently didn't prioritize bringing Thompson back on a new deal as a free agent, leading to his move to the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million contract which resulted in a then record six-team sign-and-trade.

Thompson's relationship with some members within the Warrior front office might have been impacted by last year's negotiations, but there's no doubt about his place and standing among the fanbase.

The 35-year-old's return to Chase Center in November was one of the biggest regular season matchups on the NBA calendar, with the franchise and fans aptly celebrating Thompson in a multitude of ways including with a sea of captain hats.

Klay Thompson arrives at Chase Center to a line of 400 employees in captain hats pic.twitter.com/hAtHSspAJu — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 13, 2024

While Thompson's relationship with some individuals may be skewed, Lillard's return to the Trail Blazers is proof that those issues can be overcome and that it's not outlandish to suggest that the 4x champion could return to Golden State.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin recently met with Lillard and the two made amends for any frustration or angst that emerged as a result of his departure via trade in September 2023.

The situations between the Warriors and Trail Blazers are quite different right now. Portland are still a very young team who are looking to build from their 12th-place standing in the Western Conference last season, making Lillard's impact just as much about his veteran experience and leadership particularly while he recovers from a torn achilles.

On the other hand, Golden State are still an experienced, veteran-laden team looking to compete over the remainder of Stephen Curry's prime. It therefore has to make serious sense from a basketball standpoint, not to mention the fact Thompson's still contracted for the next two years in contrast to Lillard being a free agent.

Still, Lillard's return is a reminder that the Warriors should do the same with Thompson at some point down the track. Not today, not tomorrow, perhaps not in the next two years, but he should retire as a Warrior whenever that may be.