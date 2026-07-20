Klay Thompson reunion gets real for Warriors after latest Mavericks gamble

A reunion between Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors suddenly looks like a real possibility this offseason, and even more so after the Dallas Mavericks just took a gamble on a young wing.

The Mavericks have capitalized on the Atlanta Hawks addition of Lu Dort by acquiring former number one overall pick Zaccharie Risascher on Sunday, raising speculation of Thompson's departure after earlier trade reports this offseason.

Klay Thompson exit looks even more likely after Zaccharie Risacher trade

The differing timelines of player and franchise has been brought forward once again, with Dallas taking a chance on Risacher as a young wing who, while not living up to anywhere near the hype of a first overall pick, could still become a high level role player going forward.

Despite the abhorrent Luka Doncic trade 18 months ago, the Mavericks are building a quality young core headlined by Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, along with Dereck Lively II, Morez Johnson Jr. and now Risacher.

Where does that leave a 36-year-old Thompson? Not part of this next generation of the Mavericks that's for sure. Not only was the former Warrior already on the trade market, but the Risacher addition makes him even more expendable as a wing player who Dallas may prefer to develop in their rotation. While Atlanta's willingness to move on from him doesn't say much for the 21-year-old, Risacher did average 9.6 points last season on a respectable near 37% from 3-point range.

The Mavericks also have 16 players currently contracted for next season, meaning they'll need to make another trade or waive/buy out a player to reduce it to the 15-player maximum. Thompson and Daniel Gafford have already been floated as the most likely to depart, and Risacher's arrival adds wing depth that could make Dallas even more open to moving the 5x All-Star.

Klay Thompson deserves another opportunity elsewhere

Thompson's legendary career deserves to finish on a veteran, playoff-contending team, particularly while he's still capable of being a meaningful contributor off the bench in an 18-22 minute per game role.

Golden State can still offer him the opportunity to finish where it all started, something Thompson himself speculated on Saturday when he stated "never say never" in response to a fan telling the five-time All-Star that he's missed at the franchise.

Thompson's departure from the Mavericks already appeared like a strong possibility, and now it feels like only a matter of time after they reaffirmed their investment in youth with the Risacher trade.