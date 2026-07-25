Klay Thompson reunion gets more complicated for Warriors after LeBron James decision

LeBron James' decision to head to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency on Friday will have ripple effects across the league, including the prospects of a reunion between Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors.

The reunion idea has re-emerged over the past week since Thompson's appearance at Fanatics Fest, but James' rejection of the Warriors puts into question whether the five-time All-Star would truly want to return to the franchise while he can still be a valuable rotation piece for a contending team.

LeBron James decision could place Klay Thompson reunion into question

After missing out on James and with a bleak outlook for next season, many are suggesting that Golden State should just take the nostalgic route by reuniting with Thompson if they're plans are to simply run it back.

But as much as Thompson may have expressed an interest in a return last week, the Warriors are hardly an appetizing prospect if the 36-year-old was to get a buyout from the Dallas Mavericks and have his choice of team in free agency.

James just spurned Golden State for championship reasons. Despite the potential of playing with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, his desire to win a fifth title led the 41-year-old into signing with the 76ers. Why would Thompson be any different if his first priority is to win another championship, having now missed the playoffs in three-straight years dating back to his final season with the Warriors?

There is past history of course that could be enough to sway Thompson into a Warrior return, but the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat had that with James too and still failed to get his free agency result to go in their favor.

Warriors fans wouldn't blame Klay Thompson for heading elsewhere

Had James chosen the Warriors over the 76ers and other suitors, they would have become at least enough of a threat for other veterans like Thompson to consider them. Now that's not the case, could any fan really blame the franchise legend if he too rejected Golden State for a team closer to contention?

The Miami Heat, for example, have already been strongly linked to Thompson if he becomes available, and there's no shortage of teams who could do with a sharpshooter who, despite a career-worst year, still shot 38.3% from deep on nearly eight attempts per game.

This is all under the assumption that Thompson actually gets a buyout which remains unlikely in the short-term, with a possibility that a trade could still take place that leaves the four-time champion without control over his own future.