Klay Thompson rumors open door for Warriors to pull off LeBron James double play

The Golden State Warriors are still strong in pursuit of LeBron James in free agency, but actually landing the superstar forward could come with the bonus of a spectacular reunion with franchise legend Klay Thompson.

Acquiring both James and Thompson still seems like a fanciful double play at this stage, but it's already been proposed as a possibility given the respective speculation surrounding both players.

Warriors could acquire LeBron James and Klay Thompson this offseason

While the Dallas Mavericks appear eager on trying to execute a trade involving Thompson, rumors nonetheless persist over his potential as a buyout candidate which would allow the 5x All-Star to enter free agency and pick his next team.

The Miami Heat have already been regarded as a strong suitor for Thompson in that regard, while they also chase a blockbuster reunion with James. But according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer on Tuesday, Thompson's interest in playing with James could lead him back to the Warriors if that's where the 41-year-old lands.

"He’s had interest in playing with LeBron in the past too, and I do think there would be excitement from both sides — of Golden State and Klay — to go out on a high note," Fischer said.

Adding not only James but a reunion with Thompson would make the Warriors even older than they already are, but it would make for an unbelievable storyline and set up one of the most fascinating seasons for a team in NBA history.

Between James, Thompson, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis, there would be over 50 All-Star appearances and nearly 20 combined championships -- making for one of the most star-studded rosters of all-time.

Warriors still have multiple hurdles to jump to land LeBron and Klay

The chances of Golden State acquiring both James and Thompson should still be considered highly unlikely. The extraordinary thing is that signing James is actually the easy part, though the Warriors are still seen as just the second favorite (at best) behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The James aspect simply comes down to his decision, while adding Thompson would require some help from the Mavericks who would have to buy out the 4x champion unless Golden State are willing to give up the injured Moses Moody and another small salary to match his $17.4 million expiring contract.

Much like the potential pairing of Curry and James, the respective skillsets of Thompson and James would be an excellent fit together and makes for the strong potential of the former Warrior heading to the same destination if he too becomes a free agent.