Klay Thompson throws door open for Warriors reunion after latest trade rumors

Latest reports suggest Klay Thompson is absolutely available on the trade market this offseason, and now the veteran sharpshooter has thrown the door open for a possible reunion with the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson is at Fanatics Fest in New York meeting fans across the weekend, with one interaction hinting at his willingness to return to the Warriors despite what was a less than ideal departure from the franchise two years ago.

Klay Thompson throws door open for Warriors reunion

A clip has gone viral on Saturday of a fan saying that they miss Thompson at the Warriors, with the 36-year-old responding, "I know, never say never" in clear reference to a potential return at some point before his career comes to an end.

Fan: “We miss you on the Warriors.”



Klay Thompson: “Never say never.” 🍿



(via la_tinapr / TikTok) pic.twitter.com/sEAY9jxVTE — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 19, 2026

Could a reunion happen as soon as this offseason? It's a genuine possibility given the 5x All-Star and the Mavericks are clearly on a different timeline, making Thompson available as a trade target after what was statistically the worst year of his career.

Thompson became a bonafide reserve at the rebuilding Mavericks last season, averaging 11.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in just under 22 minutes off the bench. He also shot a career-worst percentage from 3-point range, though his 38.3% was still excellent by league standards.

The 4x NBA champion may no longer be the key piece to a title contender that he once was for Golden State, but he's still one of the league's elite shooters which could easily make him a helpful rotation piece on a playoff contender.

Warriors may still need Mavericks to make unlikely Klay Thompson move

The issue for the Warriors, or any other suitor for Thompson, is that he's still making $17.5 million on the final year of his contract, making it difficult for a trade to prove truly worthwhile when a rotation player or two would have to be sacrificed.

As much as a Thompson reunion would be heart-warming, it doesn't make sense for Golden State to give up Moses Moody and another salary in order to re-acquire the franchise legend. The Warriors would need the Mavericks to buy Thompson out and allow him to enter free agency, something that should still be considered unlikely this offseason.

There did appear to be some animosity between player and franchise upon his departure in the 2024 offseason, but Thompson's comments in this viral clip would suggests he's over that and is prepared for a return if the opportunity presents itself.