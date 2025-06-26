Klay Thompson trade comes full circle in the most bizarre way

The No. 52 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft shouldn't cause the Golden State Warriors to reminisce about the days during which The Splash Brothers dominated the Association, but here we are. Golden State has traded back from No. 41 and acquired the No. 52 and No. 59 overall selections.

In the process, Golden State landed a draft pick that was once included in the very sign-and-trade that put an end to Thompson's legendary Warriors career.

The Phoenix Suns are trading the Nos. 52 and 59 picks to the Golden State Warriors for No. 41, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 26, 2025

The convoluted Thompson sign-and-trade that included six teams exchanging assets has officially come full circle. One of the teams involved in the deal was the Minnesota Timberwolves, which received a 2025 second-round draft pick.

That selection was later rerouted to the Charlotte Hornets in the three-team deal that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks.

Roughly three months later, Charlotte sent the pick to the Phoenix Suns along with center Nick Richards. It remained with Phoenix until the night of the 2025 NBA Draft, when it was sent to the Warriors in a truly bizarre twist of fate.

An asset that helped Thompson leave Golden State has now been sent to the franchise with which he won four championships.

Suns send Warriors second-round pick that was included in Klay Thompson sign-and-trade

In many respects, the No. 52 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is one of the most valuable second-round assets in recent memory. It played a role in trades for All-NBA players in Thompson and Towns, was included in the deal that helped Phoenix land a new starting new center, and has now enabled the Suns to move up.

For the Warriors, it represents an opportunity to test the extent to which their scouting department can thrive with limited resources.

It's rare that picks in the 50s yield significant results, which could offer reason for pessimism. The skeptics have grown louder over the value of selections that late in the draft with the introduction of NIL, which has resulted in players returning to college knowing money will be available in either scenario.

The Warriors' scouting department has a long history of making the most of second-round draft picks, however, and will have a chance to strike gold once again.

As for Thompson, it appears written in the stars that he and Golden State will never truly avoid each other. He spent 13 seasons with the franchise and etched his name in history as one of the greatest players to wear its uniform.

In addition to being a four-time NBA champion, Thompson is a five-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA honoree, and a former All-Defense selectee.

Beyond the accolades, he played a definitive role in the Warriors' emergence as one of the most successful dynasties in NBA history. His three-point shooting and Game 6 heroics were the stuff of legend, while his defensive consistency proved invaluable to maximizing Steve Kerr's philosophy.

In the end, even Thompson's departure has managed to come back around and benefit the Warriors as they add the No. 52 overall selection to their arsenal.