Klay Thompson trade may be only a matter of time after latest Mavericks rumors

The Dallas Mavericks appear to be honing in one notable prospect leading into the NBA draft later this month, and it could mean a trade involving former Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is only a matter of time.

The drums are beating louder on the Mavericks interest in Brayden Burries, with the Arizona guard a potential Thompson replacement that could further signal the franchise is ready to move on from the veteran sharpshooter.

Klay Thompson trade may be imminent after Brayden Burries rumors

Burries has been taken by Dallas in a number of recent mock drafts, including Kevin O'Connor's latest one for Yahoo Sports that only grows the link between the franchise and the likely top 10 pick.

"Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports reported that Burries hasn’t taken many workouts and there is speculation that he’s trying to angle his way to Dallas. I also have heard that same chatter, which is why he lands here in this mock," O'Connor wrote. "To add some more color to that reporting: Burries is represented by Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who steered Dereck Lively to the Mavericks with the 12th pick in the 2023 draft, even though some teams picking higher wanted to select Lively."

Even without selecting Burries with the ninth overall pick, Thompson's future at the Mavericks already looks clouded as the franchise fully transitions to its long-term roster build around Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg.

Burries could now be the next key piece to that roster build. While not exactly like Thompson in their play style, the 20-year-old certainly plays a similar position and has drawn comparisons to the likes of Eric Gordon and Quentin Grimes.

Between the growing connection to Burries and reports that fellow veteran Kyrie Irving could too be on the move this offseason, Thompson's departure from Dallas appears like a matter of when rather than if.

Brayden Burries could be option for Warriors if he falls

Burries may be an option for the Warriors if he were to fall to the 11th pick, albeit the 6'4" guard now appears unlikely to get past the Mavericks. Golden State do need to add frontcourt depth amid long-term injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, but they also need to find a consistent starting backcourt partner for Stephen Curry, something they've failed to truly address since Thompson departed for Dallas in 2024.

After averaging 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 49/39/81 shooting splits during his Freshman season, Burries should be able to step in and contribute to an NBA rotation from his rookie year.

As for Thompson, a trade could come as soon as draft night or in the days afterwards if the Mavericks land Burries, or it may take far longer if they struggle to find a suitor for the Warrior legend and his $17.5 million deal for next season.