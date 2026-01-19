Klay Thompson-Warriors reunion looking less likely for best possible reason

The idea of a reunion between Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors has entered the radar in recent weeks, particularly following reports of the Dallas Mavericks trade interest in young forward Jonathan Kuminga.

However, a stunning reunion before next month's mid-season deadline is looking highly unlikely, partly because Thompson's improved form and importance to the Mavericks may be taking him out of trade discussions.

Klay Thompson is playing himself out of trade discussions

After a disastrous start to the season that included being moved to the bench for the first time since joining the Mavericks, Thompson has found his form and the stroke that's made him one of the best 3-point shooters in league history.

The 5x All-Star has averaged 14.4 points on 42.6% 3-point shooting over the last 14 games, including most recently dropping 26 and 23-point performances against the Utah Jazz last week.

As much as Thompson may not fit the Mavericks' new timeline centered around No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban believes the franchise shouldn't be moving on from the veteran sharpshooter so easily before the deadline.

Thompson has made it clear that he prefers to play for a contender, as he could only have a few chances left to win his fifth NBA championship. Despite this, the Mavs would be foolish to trade him unless the return is overwhelmingly positive," Weber wrote.

If a reunion between Thompson and the Warriors doesn't happen, the fact it's because he's playing too well is the best possible reason for Golden State fans who still hold a soft spot in their heart for the franchise legend.

When the 35-year-old first appeared in trade speculation a couple of months ago, there was a question on whether any team would be willing to take on Thompson's $16.7 million salary and $17.5 million deal for next season.

The fact that's turned around to the point where he may be too important for Dallas to relinquish is a major positive, even if it's not actually in Thompson's best interests as a veteran on a rebuilding team.

You can't help but fill some sympathy for Thompson who departed the Warriors to chase success next to Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and a Mavericks team who were just coming off the NBA Finals. Instead, Doncic was inexplicably traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, and Irving suffered a torn ACL shortly after of which he's yet to return from.

A reunion between Thompson and the Warriors should take place at some point before his career is out, but it's looking unlikely that it will happen anytime soon.