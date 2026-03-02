Klay Thompson was just quietly replaced and will soon have a new team

If fans of the Golden State Warriors are hoping for a reunion this summer with Klay Thompson, the odds just went up significantly after the Dallas Mavericks found themselves a replacement -- and from an unexpected source.

Khris Middleton was supposed to merely be matching salary in the Anthony Davis trade, and many NBA teams were expecting he would hit the buyout market. Instead, Middleton made the decision to remain with the Mavericks past Sunday's deadline to be bought out and join a playoff team.

And in the process, it appears that the Mavericks have found their replacement for Klay Thompson.

Khris Middleton is replacing Klay Thompson

The 34-year-old Khris Middleton is no longer the All-Star scorer that he was during his prime with the Milwaukee Bucks, but he is still capable of putting the basket into the hoop. He is averaging 12.6 points per game in eight appearances with the Mavericks, including a 25-point explosion in a win over the Indiana Pacers two weeks ago.

Middleton and Mavericks coach Jason Kidd have a connection dating back to their mutual time in Milwaukee, and Kidd has immediately placed trust in Middleton - giving him playing time and touches right off the bat. The early thought was that Dallas was merely showcasing him to generate interest from buyout teams and save itself some money; that theory has been put to bed.

The Mavericks clearly love what Middleton is bringing to the team. The former Texas A&M Aggie has averaged 24.1 minutes per game since joining the Mavs; Klay Thompson, by comparison, is averaging only 21.9 minutes per game this season. In essence, Middleton has already leapfrogged Thompson in the wing pecking order.

Klay Thompson's days are numbered

Thompson's impact in Dallas has been spiraling ever since Luka Doncic was traded a full calendar year ago, as his role as an off-ball movement shooter was best optimized alongside an elite passer like Doncic. With Kyrie Irving also out and free agent signing D'Angelo Russell ineffective, the Mavericks have been relying on undrafted Brandon Williams and Ryan Nembhard to hold down the position.

The blame is not all on Dallas, of course; Thompson's own ability has been declining over that same timespan. His ability to generate his own shot was always questionable, but now it's nonexistent. He is hitting all manner of career-worst marks: 3-point shooting, 2-point shooting, free-throw attempts, rebounds, assists and points. It's getting ugly out there.

Dallas may try to orchestrate a quick turnaround next season with Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II set to return from injury. Even if they do, Thompson is an "old veteran," but he's not an effective one. Perhaps returning to the Warriors could sprinkle some restorative magic on him, but there is no reason for the Mavs to expect that to happen.

Khris Middleton can offer the plus shooting and bring more to the rest of the game, from his playmaking to his foul-drawing to his defense. He may not quite be the shooter that Thompson is at this point, but the gap is no longer large, and he brings plenty else to the table.

If the Mavericks pivot into another season of retooling, Thompson is all the more likely to be sent packing. Essentially, unless something surprising happens, every reasonable course of action for Dallas this summer involves moving on from Klay Thompson via trade or buyout.

Khris Middleton isn't the cause of that; he's just a piece of the puzzle. But now that the Mavericks have replaced Klay Thompson, his days in Dallas are numbered. And that number might be mighty low.