Klay Thompson will quickly come to Warriors realization if trade reports prove true

Despite being moved back to the bench on Wednesday for the first time since his arrival at the Dallas Mavericks, there's a strong chance Klay Thompson has little regret about his decision to leave the Golden State Warriors in free agency last year.

However, that might change if the latest reports on his future prove true, with Brett Siegel of Clutch Points believing that the 5x All-Star could be on the move following Dallas' horror 2-6 start to the season.

Klay Thompson might realize he should have stuck with the Warriors

Thompson is making $16.7 million this season in the second of his three-year, $50 million contract, making him a sizeable contract for the Mavericks to move in order to try and address their current early season woes.

"It is no secret that (Nico) Harrison and the Mavericks' front office will explore what return exists for Klay Thompson before the trade deadline," Siegel wrote.

Given he's just been moved to the bench and is averaging a career-low 8.5 points on only 34.2% shooting from the floor and 29.2% from 3-point range, it's hard to see too many teams having strong interest in Thompson while giving up anything of major value.

Yet the sheer idea of Thompson being on the trade market might be enough for the man himself to realize that he and the Warriors should have found a way to remain together, even if it meant sacrificing something from a contract perspective.

Sure, Golden State nearly famously traded Thompson for Kevin Love prior to their dynastic period, but the sheer success that the veteran sharpshooter brought the franchise meant he was very rarely in trade conversations thereafter.

While the Warriors were clearly willing to let Thompson walk to another team in free agency, would they have ever been keen on the idea of trading a franchise legend? One look at former teammate Draymond Green would suggest no.

There's been plenty of times where Golden State could or should have traded Green, and you could argue even now that they should consider it if makes for a legitimate upgrade, but the former DPOY has such a stature at the franchise that makes it highly unlikely.

Thompson could have remained at the Warriors in the comfort of knowing he'd almost assuredly retire there. Instead, he took a risk to join a new team in the hope of greater prosperity. Such risks don't always work out, and now his future is at the mercy of a ruthless general manager who clearly doesn't have the same emotional attachment as that of his former team.