Klay Thompson's replacement has to prove himself this year for the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors were right to let Klay Thompson walk in free agency last summer, as painful as it was. Yet unless his replacement on the team can step up they will struggle to fully move on. Brandin Poziemski needs to have a breakout season.

Letting the aging Thompson walk made the most sense from every level other than relational; it was obviously difficult for fans and the organization to see one of the Splash Brothers to take his four championship rings and join the Dallas Mavericks. It needed to happen, but it wasn't fun.

One of the ways his departure was supposed to benefit the Warriors, however, was to free up a role for Brandin Podziemski. Steve Kerr was already playing a rookie Podziemski over Thompson at times in 2023-24, so it was a natural progression for the young guard to ascend into Klay's place next to Stephen Curry in the backcourt.

Yet that ascension did not happen smoothly. Podziemski had a shaky second season, at times pushing too hard for his own shot, at others fading into the background as the likes of Buddy Hield or Andrew Wiggins got up shots.

As pointed out by Zach Lowe of The Ringer, what the Warriors need next season is for Podziemski to realize his potential and have that breakout season the organization was banking on when they chose him over Klay.

The Warriors need Brandin Podiemski to step up

Podziemski's role increased in his second season, but his accuracy at every level went down as he struggled with the larger role. That being said, he shifted more of his shot attempts to 3-point range, so overall his efficiency didn't take a hit, especially as his free-throw shooting improved. It was up-and-down, to be sure, but not a disaster by any means despite the narraitve surrounding him.

What the Warriors need is more from Podziemski. They do not have a secondary shot creator and playmaker who is comfortable in that role; occasionally Jimmy Butler can take the reigns, but that's not his comfort spot. Jonathan Kuminga is an unknown to be on the roster and is not much of a playmaker despite his shot creation ability.

That's a role the Warriors need Podziemski to fill. He needs to be a confident, high-volume shooter playing next to Curry and Draymond Green, and then pivot into more of an on-ball creation role when Curry is on the bench. That's a big ask, but it's the role the Warriors built for him and have not filled in any other way.

The players rumored to be waiting to sign in Golden State are all good, veteran support players: Al Horford, Seth Curry, D'eAnthony Melton. None of them are creating offense. Podziemski is the answer to step up into that role -- and if he cannot, the Warriors' ceiling is likely capped.

Klay Thompson left big shoes to fill. This season will truly determine if Podziemski is the man for the job.