Knicks came to James Harden realization that they learned from the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors may be deep into their offseason planning, but the NBA playoffs continue without them. In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night, the New York Knicks came back from down 22 points in the fourth quarter to steal the victory.

How did they accomplish such a feat? In large part by taking advantage of Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden on both ends of the court. Head coach Mike Brown spun up exactly the right strategy to propel his team from miles behind to an 11-point overtime victory.

Brown is of course a well-known figure around the Warriors, as he was Steve Kerr's right-hand man for years during the dynasty years, including a memorable stretch stepping in for Kerr, whose back issues flared up during the playoffs. The Warriors went 12-0 in those games.

Mike Brown brought Warriors wisdom to the Knicks

When the Knicks hired Mike Brown to be their new head coach last summer, they didn't merely get Brown's basketball mind and affable leadership style. They also got the institutional knowledge that he brought with him, from multiple organizations but perhaps most importantly from the Warriors.

Some of that institutional knowledge came from facing James Harden and the Houston Rockets. The Warriors' main Western Conference foil during those years was Harden, who led the Rockets against the Dubs four different times in the five years they dominated the league.

To say that the Warriors had Harden's number would be putting it mildly. Between Andre Iguodala, Harrison Barnes and Klay Thompson, the Warriors always had multiple defenders they felt comfortable throwing at Harden. Again and again, Harden's regular-season brilliance was snuffed out by the Warriors' defensive schemes and defensive stars.

And through Brown, that knowledge has been passed to the New York Knicks.

Mike Brown unleashed the Harden Rules

In Game 1, the Knicks found themselves in a deep hole. Harden and Donovan Mitchell had been slicing them up all game long, while the likes of Dean Wade had stymied Knicks star Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns had failed to show up. New York was down by 22 points with less than eight minutes to go.

That is when Brown unleashed the "Harden rules". He described them after the game:

Mike Brown:



"When I was in Golden State and we played Houston, we counted James Harden's dribbles. We told our guys he's dribbling close to 1000 times a game. Keep picking him up full court and making him dribble. At the end of the game, it would wear him down." pic.twitter.com/1rXCDBFLmZ — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) May 20, 2026

On defense, the Knicks threw defenders at Harden, making it laborious just to get the ball across half-court. Sometimes Harden just slow-played it, getting across the line right at the eight-second mark; that left much less time to run a good offensive set. Other times, another player brought it up instead, allowing the Knicks to attack worse ball-handlers.

Exhausting Harden when he was on offense also set up their approach to attack him defensively. The Cavaliers gave up easy switches, and that allowed Brown to get his star matched up on Harden every time. Brunson roasted Harden, going 7-for-8 and dimeing up multiple teammates when Harden defended him in the fourth quarter.

Mike Brown was no stranger to James Harden basketball, and even though the Cavaliers are not built around Harden as the heliocentric star as those Rockets teams were, the key weaknesses of Harden still remain. The Detroit Pistons could not consistently take advantage; neither could the Toronto Raptors.

Neither had the experience taking Harden's lunch money that Brown does, built during multiple Warriors beatdowns. Golden State never feared James Harden, and now the Knicks need not either. Not with Mike Brown at the helm.