Knicks just gifted Warriors notable free agent with their latest signing

The Golden State Warriors now appear to face one less competitor in the chase for veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon in free agency, though there's still no guarantee that the franchise capitalizes on their latest good fortune.

That fortune comes in the way of the New York Knicks signing Landry Shamet as first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania on Thursday, with the move potentially opening the door even further for Brogdon to land at the Warriors.

Warriors now have clear path to landing Malcolm Brogdon

Knicks insider Ian Begley of SNY reported in recent days that Shamet and Brogdon had been on the team's radar, but it now seems as if New York have made their choice despite the need for a backup point guard that's likely to sit with 24-year-old Tyler Kolek.

Golden State themselves could do with a backup to franchise superstar Stephen Curry, having struggled to generate offense after the 2x MVP went down with a hamstring injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second-round of the playoffs.

Curry has played in at least 70 games in each of the past two regular seasons, but hadn't hit that mark in the six years prior. At 37-years-old and entering his 17th year in the league, Curry's workload and the physical burden he faces will undoubtedly become a talking point again as the season unfolds.

This is where Brogdon could become incredibly helpful as a veteran point guard off the bench, having won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award with the Boston Celtics just two years ago before facing injury woes over the past two seasons.

With New York now going in a different direction, it appears Golden State's only obstruction to a clear path to Brogdon may be the Timberwolves who themselves have been linked to the former Rookie of the Year.

As for the Warriors interest in Brogdon, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on The Stein Line late last month that their standing on him wouldn't become fully clear until Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency is resolved.

"We won't know if the Warriors emerge with more serious interest in Brogdon until the state of their roster and luxury tax bill becomes clear in the wake of a resolution to Kuminga's fate," Fischer wrote.

There remains a possibility that the Warriors will have to choose between Brogdon and Seth Curry once the Kuminga situation plays out, assuming that three of their current roster spots are headed to Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton and re-signing Gary Payton II.