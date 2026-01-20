Knicks meltdown may gift Warriors a new unexpected star trade target

Since winning the NBA Cup last month, the New York Knicks have suffered quite the meltdown which included a double-digit loss to the Golden State Warriors last Thursday.

Monday's 114-97 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks was a new low for the Knicks, and it may also signal some changes before the trade deadline that may give the Warriors an unexpected new target to monitor.

Karl-Anthony Towns now in trade rumors after Knicks latest loss

New York have lost nine of their past 11 games, with trade rumors now flying on their most expensive player. According to Steve Popper of News Day Sports, the Knicks have held discussions with multiple teams on a trade involving Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns is expected to be named an All-Star again this season, having averaged 21.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 46.7% shooting from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range.

Would the Warriors have interest in Towns as a desperate move in the wake of Jimmy Butler's season-ending knee injury? They were linked to a blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis before the 10x All-Star's latest injury, so interest in Towns wouldn't be totally shocking.

The Warriors have had interest in the former No. 1 overall pick previously, having held discussions with his former team -- the Minnesota Timberwolves -- before he was dealt to the Knicks, according to Anthony Slater then of The Athletic.

"In the last couple of months, the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves had a conversation about Karl Anthony-Towns, league sources said, but it didn’t go anywhere," Slater wrote in October 2024.

The problem with Towns -- and the reason New York may be willing to move on -- is the three years and over $170 million still remaining on his contract. That's certainly not the expiring money the Warriors are reportedly looking to take on in a Jonathan Kuminga trade, with the front office exploring deals for the young forward before the February 5 deadline.

Given Towns makes $53.1 million this season, and that subsequently a trade would have to include veteran forward Draymond Green (or brutally dumping Butler after his injury), it feels unlikely that Golden State would explore a Towns move.

However, this isn't to say the Warriors couldn't play facilitator as the third team in a trade to try and get something they want, or use Towns' availability as leverage to bargain with another team on a more prominent target.