Knicks shocker leaves iconic Warriors record looking safer than ever

The Golden State Warriors' historic 15-game playoff winning-streak is safe in NBA records for at least another year, with the New York Knicks suffering a shock Game 3 defeat in the NBA Finals on Monday night.

Madison Square Garden was rocking and expecting a 14th-straight Knicks win that would have put them to within one victory of both the Warriors' record and the NBA championship, but Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs had other ideas in a 115-111 win that livens up the series.

Knicks loss means Warriors record once again looks safe

New York appeared to take control with a dominant second-quarter that gave them a seven-point half-time lead, but led by Wembanyama's 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks, the Spurs silenced the raucous home crowd to deliver an upset win.

It means the Knicks' winning-streak has ended at 13, having previously not lost a game since Game 3 of the first-round against the Atlanta Hawks on April 23 where former Warrior Jonathan Kuminga had 21 points and four rebounds on 9-of-14 shooting.

It also prevents New York from being able to tie Golden State's 15-game playoff winning-streak, keeping their 2017 championship run as statistically the greatest of all-time as part of their four titles in a seven-year span.

The Warriors began that playoff campaign by winning 15-straight games, sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and the Spurs on the way to the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Golden State won the first three games by an average of over 15 points, but suffered a 137-116 Game 4 loss to prevent the absolute perfect playoff run, before closing out the championship with victory in Game 5.

Warriors playoff record may be one of most unbeatable in NBA history

Records are certainly made to be broken, but you have to question whether any team will possibly touch the Warriors' 2017 playoff run. The Knicks drew to within touching distance but ultimately fell short, and it now appears difficult to envisage a team even getting close again.

The NBA is set to have an eighth different champion in the past eight years, proving the parity across the league which makes New York's run all the more impressive, but also makes it unlikely we see a team match the Warriors' streak anytime soon.

The Knicks still hold home-court advantage and will look to take a decisive 3-1 lead at MSG on Wednesday night, but neutral fans may be hoping for a Spurs win to ensure an exciting six or seven-game series.