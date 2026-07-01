Kristaps Porzingis contract detail blows open Warriors' trade opportunities

The Golden State Warriors signed Kristaps Porzingis to a two-year, $40 million contract before free agency, presumably securing his future at the franchise entering next season.

It turns out that might not be the case. While the Warriors have made the Porzingis contract official, there's an important detail in this is an extension rather than a new contract. What does that mean? It means Porzingis is immediately trade-eligible, rather than having to wait for the restriction that generally applies where free agents can't be traded until the middle of next season.

Kristaps Porzingis contract detail makes him trade eligible

It's highly unlikely that Golden State sign Porzingis to this deal then instantly turn around and trade him, but it is technically possible which is an interesting development amid their pursuit of LeBron James in free agency.

The James situation has been accompanied by significant trade rumors linking the Warriors to Washington Wizards big man Anthony Davis in a deal that would require Jimmy Butler's $56.8 million expiring contract.

Note on Kristaps Porzingis' new contract with the Warriors:



This is an extension (and it's already official) vs a new deal. The deal also didn't include greater than a 5% raise from Year 1 to Year 2.



That means that Porzingis is immediately trade-eligible. No restrictions. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 1, 2026

While Porzingis' new contract isn't big enough to trade him for Davis, it does give Golden State a mid-tier salary to utilize if they want to chase an upgrade. With Draymond Green opting out of his $27.6 million player option, the Warriors' next biggest tradable deal after Butler was previously Moses Moody's $12.5 million contract.

Golden State could now use any combination of Porzingis, Moody and the smaller salaries of Brandin Podziemski and/or Gui Santos to get a player/s making up to about $35 million, while also being able to keep Butler and let him rehabilitate from his torn ACL injury.

Warriors would need to address center spot if Kristaps Porzingis is traded

Porzingis is still valuable to the Warriors from an on-court standpoint because he and Al Horford are the only two centers currently on the roster, with the latter set to come off the bench and play a maximum of 20-22 minutes per game in his 20th NBA season.

Do Golden State go out and trade Porzingis for an alternative, more reliable starting center? If they trade the Latvian for a player in a different position, they'd need to have a plan in place to acquire a starting-caliber center through another avenue.

The likelihood is that Porzingis remains with the Warriors and starts the season with them as this contract initially suggests, but his trade-eligibility blows open the front office's opportunities in the coming days and weeks.