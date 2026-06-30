The Golden State Warriors have brought Kristaps Porzingis back on a two-year, $40 million contract prior to free agency, but the question on everyone's lips is how this impacts their ability to land LeBron James in free agency (and Anthony Davis in a trade).

The Porzingis signing puts another piece of the roster puzzle into place, and if anything it actually provides more clarity on what the Warriors have to do in order to lure James away from the Los Angeles Lakers as is being strongly reported.

Kristaps Porzingis contract gives Warriors clearer path to LeBron James

As outlined by salary cap guru Yossi Gozlan of Third Apron in the wake of the Porzingis extension, Golden State's dream of acquiring James to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception is still alive on the eve of free agency.

Gozlan states that the Warriors would need Draymond Green to take the same contract as Porzingis ($20 million annually), something that's entirely possible after the veteran forward opted out of his $27.6 million player option on Monday.

Golden State would also have to sacrifice Moses Moody by dumping the injured wing's contract, giving them access to the mid-level exception to offer James, while possibly working out a trade with the Washington Wizards centred around Jimmy Butler and draft capital for Davis.

Warriors cap situation after extending Kristaps Porzingis and De'Anthony Melton presumably opting out.



The LeBron James-Anthony Davis pipedream is still alive.



They would presumably swap Jimmy Butler and picks for Davis. Then they could fit James with $15 million non-taxpayer… https://t.co/v3fzt9Ty1m pic.twitter.com/faSwmI0aCB — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) June 29, 2026

There's a few hurdles to jump over before the Warriors can complete this scenario, but it's still possible despite early suggestions that the Porzingis deal would take them out of access to the non-taxpayer MLE (and a likely chance at James).

Warriors could be left with star-studded, injury-prone frontcourt

This outcome would leave Golden State with a frontcourt combination of James, Davis, Porzingis, Green and Al Horford -- a five-man group that has over 40 All-Star appearances between them. Porzingis is the youngest of those players as a 31-year-old entering next season, yet he's arguably the most injury-prone after not playing more than 65 games in a year over the last decade.

The Warriors would at least have Gui Santos and 11th overall pick Yaxel Lendeborg who could play key roles and significant minutes during the regular season, while they'd also have a few roster spots to target veteran minimum players in free agency.

Then there's Stephen Curry -- the 38-year-old superstar and face of the franchise. What does he make of all this? Needless to say it's a big 24-48 hours ahead for his and the team's hopes of getting back to playoff relevance next season.