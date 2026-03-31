Kristaps Porzingis enjoys Warriors honeymoon period at the absolute perfect time

Kristaps Porzingis is proving his impact at just the right time for the Golden State Warriors, with the veteran forward set to become an unrestricted free agent and looking for a new contract in the offseason.

After appearing in just one of his first 11 games following last month's trade, Porzingis is now enjoying a honeymoon phase of sorts with the Warriors. With the season going down the drain from a team perspective, there's not necessarily expectations on Porzingis to contribute to winning right at this point, reducing the pressure and allowing him to focus on pressing his case for a new deal.

Kristaps Porzingis is enjoying a honeymoon phase at the Warriors

The veteran big man is delivering on the idea the front office had of him as an ideal center when they acquired him last month, with reports already emerging of the mutual interest in a new contract during the summer.

Porzingis has now appeared in 10 of Golden State's past 13 games, averaging 18.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks while shooting 37% from 3-point range on over five attempts per game.

There has been some pressure on Porzingis that comes with any player trying to integrate to a new team, not to mention being the returning trade piece for what was a former seventh overall pick in Jonathan Kuminga.

However, this period is rather comfortable for Porzingis in comparison to the expectations that will be placed upon him should he return next season on a new deal, especially if it still exceeds $20 million in annual salary.

Kristaps Porzingis will face greater expectation if he returns to Warriors

Injuries to Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry has forced the Warriors and fans to accept their fate as a Play-In Tournament team over recent weeks. That won't be the expectation entering next season where Curry will return and hope will subsequently be renewed if the front office can compile a competitive-looking roster.

That's when there will be expectations on Porzingis to play 55-60+ games at the very least, while his offensive output will need to lead to far more winning than his 4-7 record with Golden State to this point.

With Butler starting the season on the sidelines, Porzingis will have to be a key ingredient to the Warriors' aspiring success, rather than the cream on top of a great team like he was at the Boston Celtics. Of course, expectation creates opportunity, and Porzingis has the ability to enhance his legacy if he returns to the franchise and can help execute a deep playoff run next season.