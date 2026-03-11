Kristaps Porzingis is ready to drastically reshape the future of the Warriors

With the way things have gone for the Golden State Warriors over the past few weeks, nothing could be better than seeing Kristaps Porzingis back on the court.

Against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, however, he did more than just suit up. He looked excellent in his second game since his return, posting 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists while knocking down five of his 13 shots from the field. He saw 20 minutes on the floor, a promising sign for his ability to increase his workload down the stretch of the season.

Although a six-game absence due to illness derailed the start of his time in Golden State, Porzingis has already clearly displayed a shot-blocking and floor-spacing skill-set the Warriors desperately need at the five-spot.

It seems as though both he and Golden State's training staff have confidence he can remain healthy moving forward. If this faith turns out to be justified, Porzingis is well-poised to make the Warriors seriously consider bringing him back for next season.

Kristaps Porzingis could settle the center position for the Warriors once and for all

The past two seasons for Golden State has, in many ways, been defined by their search for a center. Although they were in on various name's at the 2025 trade deadline, their move for Butler ultimately took them off the market. Their signing of Horford this past offseason, meanwhile, was meant to address the need in short-term fashion.

While Horford has been excellent, his age and waning athleticism have limited his effectiveness.

The trade for Porzingis was, therefore, an upside swing on an immensely talented center. He represents the exact set of talents the Warriors have long craved at the position. Although he's on an inflated contract currently, he could likely be signed for much less this offseason.

This all depends of course on Porzingis' availability. Golden State knows the numbers will be there, but Porzingis has 17 games left to prove he can stay on the court under the current plan the team has in place for him.

If he can, the Warriors will be able to cement not only their starting center but also a strong third scoring option for next season. With Stephen Curry 's and Jimmy Butler's contracts coming to an end next season, locking down the center position could free Golden State up to address the rest of their roster.

Porzingis's next month, therefore, could go a long way towards determining the future of the Warriors.