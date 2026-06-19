Kristaps Porzingis rumor could vindicate Warriors trade gamble

When the Golden State Warriors traded Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield for Kristaps Porzingis at February's mid-season deadline, it was a major gamble not only on the veteran center's health, but also the ability to bring him back in free agency and avoid a situation where the deal was simply a salary dump.

The jury is still out on Porzingis' health going forward, but the increasing likelihood of his return on a potentially team-friendly contract could give the Warriors some vindication on the controversial trade.

Likely Kristaps Porzingis contract could vindicate Warriors trade gamble

With Golden State now eligible to negotiate a new contract with Porzingis in the wake of the NBA Finals finishing on Saturday, reports are ramping up on the likelihood of a new deal for the former All-Star big man, including from NBA insider Marc Stein on Thursday night.

"League sources say the sides are indeed progressing in talks on a new deal after the Warriors acquired Porzingis and his expiring salary of nearly $31 million on Trade Deadline Day in February," Stein wrote.

What the final number looks like on Porzingis' new deal is ultimately going to determine how it's analysed, but if it's anywhere near the $16.9 million annual valuation that John Hollinger of The Athletic determines, that could prove an excellent deal for the franchise if they can keep the 30-year-old relatively healthy.

Of course, the health and availability is still going to be a major concern going forward, but any absence is going to hurt a little less with Porzingis making closer to $15 million compared to the over $30 million he was on this past season.

Kristaps Porzingis could provide real value on new contract

A deal around $16-17 million annually on perhaps a two-year deal would place Porzingis as approximately the 20th-highest paid center in the league. Sure, there are some defensive concerns with his lack of speed and lateral quickness, but he's still proven he can be an offensive weapon that the Warriors will have to rely on with Jimmy Butler set to start next season on the sidelines.

Porzingis averaged over 16 points in less than 24 minutes during his 15 games after the trade, and there should be some optimism that his efficiency can rise with a little more continuity and more court time playing alongside Stephen Curry.

Porzingis figures to be a major part of the Warriors next season should he return, and hopefully his new deal looks like something that's more reflective of the health concerns that exist with the 7'2" big man.