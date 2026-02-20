Thursday night was a much-anticipated one for Dub Nation: Kristaps Porzingis’ debut with the Golden State Warriors.

It became an even bigger focal point once Steph Curry — out for the last five games with knee soreness — underwent an MRI, with the results indicating he’ll be re-evaluated in 10 days, meaning he’ll miss at least five additional games.

The new Warriors big man checked into the game for the first time at the start of the second quarter, unfortunately coinciding with a 17–2 Celtics run.

Boston went on several of those, with the Warriors looking defenseless. They had two big ones that essentially put the game away: the first when Porzingis checked in, and the second spanning from the end of the second quarter to the eight-minute mark of the third, when the Celtics outscored the Warriors 29–9 and pushed the lead to 31 points.

Kristaps Porzingis teases long-term vision in Warriors' debut

The Warriors did go on one of their own, though it was too little, too late. Golden State outscored Boston 25–7 to close the third and open the fourth, briefly pulling back within striking distance.

Porzingis, who finished with 12 points, one rebound, one assist, and one block in 17 minutes, showed in flashes what he’ll bring to the Warriors. His ability to draw doubles in the post will be key, especially when Curry returns, and his outside shooting should do wonders for Golden State along with his rim presence, but most importantly: he felt good physically.

“I felt alright — far from perfect shape — but for a first game back after a while, it was good to get some energy back and feel good. It’s just a matter of time before I’m in a good rhythm, but it was a good first game,” Porzingis said after playing for the first time since Jan. 7.

The Warriors actually played a decent offensive game, hitting 20 threes, committing just eight turnovers (their second-fewest this season), and tallying 30 assists. However, while Curry remains on the sidelines (along with Jimmy Butler), Golden State have an ongoing problem with a lack of true firepower and someone capable of going off for 25-30+ points.

"We know we have to play fast, to take care of the ball and crash, get second opportunities and we actually did all those things tonight but it didn't feel like we found our grit and competitiveness until it was too late, we gotta compete for 48 minutes, Kerr said on what the Warriors need to do when playing without Steph.

The Celtics were simply stellar, shooting 51.6% from the field, going 17-of-40 from deep, and dishing out a season-high 36 assists while dominating the paint with 56 points inside (they entered the game averaging 44 per game).

Payton Pritchard finished with 26 points, six rebounds, and seven assists, while Jaylen Brown went off for 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 13 assists for the sixth triple-double of his career in the 121-110 victory.

"I thought Boston was incredible, they're having an amazing season and they're a machine right now. It's remarkable what they've done with all the departures, they put on a clinic in the first three quarters," Kerr said.

Rookie Will Richard poured in 17 points (11 in the first quarter), five rebounds and two assists for the Warriors, but surprisingly didn’t play in the fourth quarter. His night was highlighted by a sidestep three at the first-quarter buzzer, flashing Jordan Poole vibes — especially against Boston.

Gary Payton II put together another productive performance, his third straight. He scored 14 points (11 in the fourth), grabbed three rebounds, dished out two assists, and posted a team-high +15. The Warriors were much better with him on the floor, as his +40 net rating showed (123.1 offensive, 82.5 defensive).

Coming off arguably his best game of the season against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs last week, Draymond Green struggled mightily against the Celtics.

He went scoreless for the second time this season, shooting 0-for-7 from the field while grabbing two rebounds and dishing out three assists. The 14-year veteran was a team-worst -28 and posted a -71.6 net rating (81.1 offensive, 152.6 defensive).

Steve Kerr tried to pair Green with Porzingis, but the experiment was an absolute disaster. In the four minutes the pair shared the floor, the Warriors posted a ghastly 25 offensive rating and a 188.9 defensive rating. Yes, it is a very small sample size, but that's all we got right now, so we're entitled to overreact a bit.

"We need a little bit of time on the court to find a rhythm, and we'll find it. We need to get a better feel of each other and then we'll be fine" Porzingis said of playing alongside Draymond.

The Warriors will take on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon in their seventh straight game without Curry. It’ll be another chance to get a clearer sense of Porzingis’ fit — and which combinations work (and which don’t).