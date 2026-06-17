Kristaps Porzingis trade idea exposes Warriors' biggest roster problem

An uncertain center rotation could be the biggest roster problem for the Golden State Warriors entering the offseason, and it's been exposed in a recent sign-and-trade idea involving Kristaps Porzingis.

It seems unlikely that Porzingis would get a three-year deal necessary to constitute a sign-and-trade given his injury/health issues, but his potential fit next to Zion Williamson could make the New Orleans Pelicans desperate enough for such a move.

Kristaps Porzingis trade idea exposes Warriors' center problems

Cem Yolbulan of Sports Illustrated has proposed a three-team deal where the Warriors send Porzingis and their 11th overall pick to the Pelicans, and in exchange acquire Cam Johnson and Saddiq Bey, while Herb Jones heads from New Orleans to the Denver Nuggets.

"The Warriors, on the other hand, turn their pick into Saddiq Bey and Cam Johnson, who can both start for them right away," Yolbulan wrote.

The first thing that stands out here is that Golden State are the only team giving up a pick, yet they're not actually getting arguably the most valuable player in the deal in Jones. It makes little sense that Denver would be able to shave salary for a very similar-tiered player without giving up another asset in the process.

Perhaps that's underrating Johnson slightly who, despite seeing a far smaller offensive role in his first season at the Nuggets, still shot a career-high 43% from 3-point range and should seamlessly fit into Steve Kerr's system.

Bey may not be the same seamless fit, but he's on an incredibly team-friendly (albeit expiring) contract and would provide some size and scoring at the forward spot that the Warriors desperately need while Jimmy Butler remains sidelined.

Johnson and Bey would be helpful rotation players for Golden State no doubt, but they're not worth giving up a valuable lottery pick in a loaded draft, and giving up Porzingis also points to a bigger overall problem.

Warriors need to find a replacement for Kristaps Porzingis

Let's say this trade did happen. Who would be the Warriors' starting center entering next season? There's not an obvious option on their current roster, and the list of unrestricted free agents doesn't inspire much confidence of finding an adequate replacement.

Porzingis may be incredibly injury-prone, but he's still a starting-level center that will be difficult to replace should he depart. Golden State have to factor that into their contract negotiations, and into any sign-and-trade possibility if a team was to offer him a three-year deal.

The Warriors' plan at the center spot stands to be a fascinating one this offseason, and much of it will be dictated by Porzingis whose future remains uncertain after being acquired from the Atlanta Hawks in February.