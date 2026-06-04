Kristaps Porzingis trade will look better for Warriors with predicted contract move

The Golden State Warriors decision to trade Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield for Kristaps Porzingis at February's mid-season deadline remains a contentious one, and what happens with the veteran center in free agency will be the next big factor in how it's evaluated.

Porzingis delivered some up-and-down performances for the Warriors in his 15 games with the franchise, but a pair of predicted contracts this summer would be incredibly team-friendly and make February's trade look more understandable and appear better in hindsight.

Kristaps Porzingis trade would look better with predicted contract

As part of a blockbuster prediction that LeBron James will sign with Golden State in free agency, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report also proposed that the franchise will retain Porzingis on a two-year contract with a player option that starts as low as $7.5 million.

Even after only appearing in 32 combined games this past season, it's impossible to envision Porzingis having to accept a deal at less than $10 million annually. This is still a very productive player (particularly offensively) when he's on the court, and his size and skill is a unique combination that will have another team offering more than $10 million if the Warriors aren't willing to do so.

Joe Akeley of Sports Illustrated has proposed a more realistic contract for Porzingis, yet one that still might prove incredibly team-friendly if Rick Celebrini and the Golden State medical staff can get the Latvian big man on the floor for at least 50 games.

Akeley suggests the Warriors provide Porzingis a two-year, $30 million contract, believing that no rival team will ultimately offer the 30-year-old more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception given his injury and health issues.

Warriors have three options with Kristaps Porzingis in free agency

Golden State seemingly have three options with Porzingis heading into free agency. They can let him walk and open up some financial flexibility because they can't trust his body moving forward, or because another team comes in with a big offer they're simply not willing to match.

They could also give the 1x All-Star an inflated one-year contract at $20-25 million, see how it plays out early in the season, and then potentially use it as an expiring deal on the trade market come January or February.

The third option is the one outlined by Pincus and Akeley where the annual number is so low that the Warriors are willing to take a gamble on a multi-year deal, albeit ideally with some protections on it in terms of a team option or a non-guaranteed contract beyond the first year.

What happens with Porzingis will be one of the more fascinating storylines heading into free agency, and the outcome of it will impact the outlook on the trade, or could put a full stop on it completely should he depart..