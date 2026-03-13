Kristaps Porzingis trade may end the Warriors career of another young center

The Golden State Warriors acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis already put an end to the career of Trayce Jackson-Davis at the franchise, and now the future of another young center could be in jeopardy as a result of the veteran big man.

Porzingis' arrival at the Warriors has already put a dent in the minutes of Quinten Post, with the second-year center now dealing with a foot injury that saw him miss Tuesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls, and has him questionable for Friday's meeting with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kristaps Porzingis could put an end to Quinten Post's time with the Warriors

Post likely wouldn't have appeared on Tuesday regardless, having already received two-straight DNPs in the two games Porzingis has played with Golden State. Combine Porzingis with Al Horford having his minutes restriction lifted higher in recent weeks, and Steve Kerr is clearly comfortable going away from Post and not requiring a third stretch big in the rotation.

With only 17 games left in the regular season, Post's opportunities could be incredibly limited. The Warriors are still pushing and playing veterans Horford and Draymond Green big minutes, while Porzingis is healthy for the moment and is set to play in back-to-back games with his new team for the first time against the Timberwolves on Friday.

The Warriors will then have decisions to make on almost their entire big man rotation during the offseason. Green and Horford both have player options, Porzingis will be an unrestricted free agent, and Post will be a restricted free agent.

The 25-year-old will likely have to wait to see what happens with the veteran trio before the front office makes a call on him. If Golden State bring back both Porzingis and Horford, there's a reasonable chance they could move on from Post and target an athletic big rather than bringing back another stretch option.

Quinten Post's future is in jeopardy after underwhelming second season

Post showed flashes this season of his improved rim protection and interior defense, playing considerable minutes and even starting 22-straight games. Unfortunately for he and the Warriors, the 40.8% 3-point shooting from his rookie year hasn't translated, having shot just 32.9% from beyond the arc this season.

While some may view the Porzingis trade as a salary dump given the Latvian is on an expiring contract, it was also a strong indication that Golden State weren't overly content with their center rotation and Post's production in year two.

It leaves real intrigue on what the Warriors do with their center options in the offseason, and whether Post will remain with the franchise after being taken 52nd overall at the 2024 NBA Draft.