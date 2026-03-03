Kristaps Porzingis trade has officially going from bad to worse for Warriors

There were plenty of fans critical of the Golden State Warriors decision to trade for Kristaps Porzingis prior to last month's deadline, while others were willing to give the benefit of the doubt despite the veteran center's lengthy injury and health history.

The early returns have been terrible for the Warriors though, and things have officially gone from bad to worse after another rather pessimistic interview from Steve Kerr on the status of the former All-Star big man.

Kristaps Porzingis trade is going from bad to worse for Warriors

After making his debut nearly two weeks ago against his former team in the Boston Celtics, Porzingis has now missed five-straight games after Monday night's 114-101 loss to the L.A. Clippers. The 30-year-old had been questionable for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, offering some optimism of an imminent return to the lineup.

Now Porzingis appears just as far away as any point during this absence, with Kerr sounding the alarm bells by referring to the illness as "a little mysterious" during his press conference before Monday's game, while providing no certainty that the former fourth overall pick would return on the team's upcoming three-game road trip.

Uncertain whether Kristaps Porzingis will join road trip. He was in the facility today. Out again with general illness.



Steve Kerr: “It’s a little mysterious. We’re working with him hoping he can get some clarity and breakthrough and get to a point he’s consistently healthy.” pic.twitter.com/7SBFwj904Z — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 3, 2026

The biggest problem that fans have right now is not neccesarily just about Porzingis' absence, but arguably more on the lack of information and intel the front office was able to gather before ultimately making the trade.

Going in blind without full clarity on any player's health is inexcusable, particularly when parting ways with a former seventh overall pick in Jonathan Kuminga who has already demonstrated his ability in Atlanta through three games.

While the Warriors may actually have some more information than what they're letting on, it's hard not to hear everything going on and suggest that they've failed to properly do their due diligence before making the trade.

Kristaps Porzingis' health also makes free agency more difficult

Not only did Golden State seemingly go into the trade flying blind, but they could also head into free agency with a similar lack of clarity. Not only is the health a huge question mark that will make his value hard to dictate, but Porzingis' on-court fit with the Warriors won't be assessed if he cant actually get on the floor.

Following a rough first stint on the floor in his debut, Porzingis' second-half was promising as he finished with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting in less than 17 minutes. Unfortunately that's the only time we've seen him on the floor in a Warrior jersey, and it remains to be seen when we'll see him again.