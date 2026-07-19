Kristaps Porzingis trade gives Warriors perfect Klay Thompson reunion chance

The Golden State Warriors not only gave up former seventh overall pick Jonathan Kuminga in February’s trade for Kristaps Porzingis, but they also moved on from Buddy Hield in order to match salary in the deal.

Hield’s departure, combined with the likely exit of Seth Curry, leaves a hole in terms of a high level veteran sharpshooter which could be one filled by franchise legend Klay Thompson in a blockbuster reunion this offseason.

Kristaps Porzingis trade leaves role open for Klay Thompson

As much as Hield may have had no impact for the Hawks upon his arrival, and the younger Curry brother only played 10 games with the Warriors all season, the team did lack 3-point shooting in their absence after the All-Star break.

In their 27 games after the All-Star break, Golden state ranked third in 3-point attempts but a paltry 25th in 3-point percentage. That stemmed largely from the absence of Stephen Curry’s shot-making and Jimmy Butler’s ability to create great looks for his teammates, but it also extended to the fact the Warriors lacked high level 3-point shooters.

While Thompson is far from the player he once was, the 36-year-old is still the sort of 3-point shooter that Golden State don’t have outside Curry on their roster. Thompson shot 38.3% from beyond the arc on 7.6 attempts per game with the Dallas Mavericks last season, proving he can still be helpful even in a diminished role.

That volume would’ve easily ranked second on the Warriors last season, and the percentage would have ranked only just behind Moses Moody (now injured) and Curry for any player to have taken more than 100 attempts.

Klay Thompson goes viral after comment on potential Warriors return

Thompson went viral on Saturday after responding to a fan who made it known they miss the five-time All-Star on the Warriors. Thompson replied, "I know, never say never," hinting at a possible return at some point before his legendary career is out, having left for the Mavericks two years ago in free agency.

Fan: “We miss you on the Warriors.”



Klay Thompson: “Never say never.” 🍿



(via la_tinapr / TikTok) pic.twitter.com/sEAY9jxVTE — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 19, 2026

Thompson's $17.5 million expiring contract does make things complicated despite being an obvious trade candidate this summer, but it's not completely inconceivable to think the Mavericks could execute a buyout and let him hit free agency.

Without Hield, the younger Curry and even Moody’s injury, there’s actually a need for Thompson rather than it just being a nostalgic reunion. If the four-time champion does wind up back with the Warriors and willingly plays an important role off the bench, we could look at the Porzingis trade and Hield’s exit even more favorably.