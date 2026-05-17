Kristaps Porzingis may not love latest Warriors development

Steve Kerr has bemoaned his team’s lack of availability last season after now returning to the franchise on a new two-year deal, acknowledging the need for younger legs to help the Golden State Warriors through a long regular season.

Such comments could be bad news for veteran center Kristaps Porzingis, at least when it comes to the what the Warriors may be willing to pay the veteran center as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Steve Kerr comments are bad news for Kristaps Porzingis

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are set to start next season on the sidelines recovering from long-term knee injuries, while Stephen Curry (39) and Draymond Green (36) will assuredly have to be managed through regular season. So too Al Horford if the soon-to-be 40-year-old picks up his player option.

The Warriors therefore don’t hold complete control over some of their unavailability issues and the aging nature of their roster. They do, however, have control over what they're willing to pay Porzingis after the veteran center was acquired from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield at February's mid-season deadline.

Golden State will assuredly want Porzingis back in the fold, particularly given they lack another starting-quality center and don't necessarily have the means to go out and acquire another one very easily.

The Latvian had some strong showings in his time with the Warriors following the trade, but he only played 32 games combined all season and his injury/health concerns will undoubtedly be some sort of issue moving forward.

Acknowledging the need for younger players and more availability next season, will Golden State be more willing to let Porzingis walk if he gets a better offer elsewhere, rather than have to pay overs to retain the former All-Star? That's going to one of the most fascinating and important storylines as player and franchise enter free agency.

Steve Kerr is ready to embrace a different age demographic

With the likes of Horford, Seth Curry and the return of Gary Payton II in free agency last year, followed by the Kuminga-for-Porzingis trade in February, the Warriors committed to veterans in the hope of another deep playoff push. Yet all that yielded was an abundance of injuries and ultimately a 10th-placed finish in the Western Conference, with Kerr seemingly ready to embrace going younger.

Kerr mentioned the need for a refreshed roster around the 38-year-old Steph Curry to include "younger legs" and more players capable of playing both sides of back-to-backs," ESPN's Anthony Slater wrote in his report on Friday.

This doesn't mean the Warriors are re-setting because they'll still remain one of the oldest teams in the league, but Kerr and the franchise have clearly identified the need for a balance. Perhaps Porzingis will now feel the toll of that when contract discussions get underway.