Kristaps Porzingis sends final warning to Warriors ahead of free agency

If Wednesday's Play-In victory served as the perfect reason for the Golden State Warriors to re-sign Kristaps Porzingis in free agency, then Friday's loss to the Phoenix Suns also sent a message about the risks that will be associated with such a move.

Porzingis' health concerns reared their head again as the Warriors were trying to save their season, with the veteran center limping off the floor just over four minutes into the third-quarter and wasn't to be seen again as the team were eliminated with a 111-96 defeat.

Kristaps Porzingis' last injury sends a final warning to the Warriors

In fairness to Porzingis, he did well to give Golden State nearly 15 minutes on Friday, having suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday's win that made him questionable heading into what resulted as the final game of the season.

Porzingis even managed to give the Warriors six quick points to start the third despite clearly being in distress, having finished with 11 points and one rebound while also being a game-worst -22 in his less than 15 minutes on the floor.

While it's admirably that Porzingis even got out there with Golden State's season on the line, it was just the latest in an ever-growing list of injury and health concerns that's still followed him upon his arrival to the Bay Area at February's trade deadline.

Recovering from achilles tendinitis and then dealing with a mystery illness, Porzingis appeared in just one of his first 11 games with the Warriors after he was acquired from the Atlanta Hawks for former seventh overall pick Kristaps Porzingis and veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield.

Rick Celebrini and Golden State did get Porzingis right to play 16 of the final 22 games of Golden State's season, including the first Play-In game where has critical with his 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and two blocks on an efficient 8-of-12 shooting from the floor.

Warriors have to weigh up risk vs. reward with Kristaps Porzingis

With Porzingis set to hit unrestricted free agency, there's little doubt the 30-year-old is an offensive weapon who will leave a big hole on that end for the Warriors should he depart. He averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his 15 regular season games following the trade, producing those numbers while averaging less than 24 minutes and not always being his usually efficient self.

But as they weigh up exactly what they're willing to pay Porzingis on a new deal, the front office will have to evaluate what that offensive ability is worth up against the constant injury/health concerns and a clear lack of mobility that can negate his defensive value as a rim protector.

There's still a chance that the Warriors bring Porzingis back on a contract that's still in excess of $18-20 million per year, but there's no doubt that will come with risk and could backfire, especially considering the franchise will already going into next season with two key players on the sidelines.