Kuminga bets on himself as Warriors make final decision on contract situation
After signing Moses Moody to a three-year, $39 million contract late on Sunday, the Golden State Warriors haven't been able reach a rookie extension with fellow fourth-year lottery pick Jonathan Kuminga.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania and Kendra Andrews on Monday, talks between Kuminga's management and the Warriors "never gained traction" throughout the entire process leading up Monday's deadline.
It's a predictable outcome given the reporting on Kuminga's contract situation over recent weeks and months, with Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports suggesting in early August that the talented forward was seeking the full maximum extension of five years and $224 million.
Golden State weren't willing to give that up just yet, and understandably would like another season of data to see if Kuminga can become the star player many envisage, and the one worthy of that sort of contract.
Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is betting on himself
It's unclear what kind of offer the Warriors did have on the table for Kuminga, yet it also understandable that he's chosen to bet on himself over the course of this season. The former seventh overall pick took major leaps over the second half of last season, having averaged 18.6 points on 54.3% shooting in 43 games after January 1.
Kuminga is still looking to solidify a starting role with Golden State, having started five of the team's six preseason games including four as the small forward. Preseason indications suggests that Steve Kerr is ready to start Kuminga alongside Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis in the Warriors season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
As well as evaluating the development in his fourth season, Warriors officials are also monitoring the relationship between Kuminga and Kerr, according to Charania and Andrews. Charania, then with The Athletic, reported in January that Kuminga had "lost faith" in his head coach, yet it appeared to result as a positive given the 6'7" forward played more consistently over the remainder of last season before a minor knee injury halted his progress.
Kuminga will now automatically enter restricted free agency next summer, but Golden State will have the right to match any rival offer sheet that comes for the 22-year-old. He was the Warriors second-leading scorer throughout the preseason, averaging 13.7 points in 21.3 minutes while shooting an efficient 54.5% from the floor and 44% from three-point range.
Veteran forward Draymond Green recently told Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area that anything less than an All-Star selection would be a failure for Kuminga this season. If he was to make his first All-Star Game at Chase Center in February, then it's fair to assume Kuminga could have a max contract waiting for him in free agency.