Kuminga clutch and Warriors newest arrival finally comes through in big win over Suns

It took less than 24 hours for Jonathan Kuminga to match his career-high, with the fourth-year forward leading the Golden State Warriors to a crucial 109-105 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.

After a 34-point, 10-rebound, five-assist performance against the L.A. Clippers on Friday night, Kuminga was once again the main man for the Warriors despite the return of veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Jonathan Kuminga and Dennis Schroder came in clutch to deliver the Warriors a much needed victory

Golden State found themselves in trouble down nine with less than seven minutes left, but their defense stood up in restricting Phoenix to no made field-goals over the remainder of the game. The Warriors subsequently closed on an 18-5 run over the final six minutes, with Kuminga socring half of those to match the 34 points he scored against the Clippers.

Former Warrior Kevin Durant had given the Suns the lead with 30 seconds left thanks to a pair of free throws, but he then fouled Kuminga immedietly following the timeout as the 22-year-old calmly sunk two free throws.

Golden State's newest arrival, Dennis Schroder, shrugged off another poor game to come through in the dying stages. After making his only three to initially give the Warriors the lead in the final 90 seconds, Schroder got to the rebound off Kevin Durant's missed fadeaway in the final 20 seconds, before drawing a foul from Bradley Beal that saw him make two free throws and extend the Golden State lead to three.

Beal oddly went for a two-pointer rather than a potentially game-tying three, with Kuminga grabbing the rebound and making one of two at the line to seal a desperately needed Warrior victory on their home floor.

Dennis drains it from the arc!



It was arguably the best performance of Kuminga's career, particularly given it came alongside Curry and Green in the lineup. The former seventh overall pick again came off the bench and played over 34 minutes, recording his 34 points on 12-of-20 from the floor and 8-of-12 from the free throw line while also adding nine rebounds, three assists and a steal in the four-point win.

Curry returned and had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists, but shot just 9-of-22 from the floor and 4-of-13 from beyond the arc. Green's return yielded 16 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals in nearly 35 minutes, including a trio of 3-pointers in the second-quarter.

Trayce Jackson-Davis added 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in just 23 minutes, with Steve Kerr leaning heavily on the Kuminga-Green combination as Kevon Looney and Kyle Anderson sat on the bench as a DNP.

Durant and Beal combined for well over half the Suns points, but they failed to execute down the stretch as the 2x Finals MVP finished shooting just 10-of-24 from the floor and 1-of-5 from beyond the arc.

The Warriors have moved back above .500 at 16-15 and will look to continue the momentum against the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.