Lakers' bizarre signing gives Rui Hachimura perfect Warriors revenge chance

The Los Angeles Lakers have seemingly moved on from starting forward Rui Hachimura, with the Golden State Warriors already linked to the 28-year-old as he remains on the market in free agency.

The Lakers made a flurry of moves headlined by their acquisition of Walker Kessler earlier in the week, including signing Sandro Mamukelashvili from the Toronto Raptors in a somewhat bizarre move as a replacement for Hachimura.

Warriors could give Rui Hachimura perfect revenge opportunity

Mamukelashvili got a four-year, $52 million contract from the Lakers, leaving the question as to why they didn't just give a similar deal to Hachimura as another power forward who now appears unlikely to generate the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception?

Mamukelashvili did have a breakout year with the Raptors after signing a minimum contract last offseason, finishing 10th in Sixth Man of the Year. For as impressive as the 27-year-old was, his numbers were still arguably less impressive than Hachimura's, and he's far less proven as a starter and player in the NBA.

Would Hachimura feel a little aggrieved that the Lakers went out and seemingly replaced him with an alternative option who hasn't delivered anywhere near as much at the NBA level, nor is that much younger to suggest he has higher upside?

If there is a little sense of frustration there, the Warriors could provide Hachimura with the perfect opportunity to exact revenge on the Lakers and make them regret their decision to prioritize Mamumkelashvili over him in free agency.

Golden State face Los Angeles four times throughout the regular season, and will be directly competing with their pacific rival for a spot in the playoffs after being ravaged by injury and finishing 10th last season.

Rui Hachimura could help fill major need for Warriors next season

The Warriors may have their eyes squarely focused on his former Lakers teammate in LeBron James, but Hachimura could be the best backup option if the 4x MVP heads back to the Cleveland Cavaliers or elsewhere.

Golden State need wing/forward options as Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody recover from long-term knee injuries, something Hachimura can provide at 6'8" and after shooting a combined 42.6% from 3-point range with the Lakers over the past three seasons.

Between Hachimura, Gui Santos and 11th overall pick Yaxel Lendeborg, the Warriors would have a trio of forwards on the younger side who could log big and productive minutes during the regular season. It wouldn't necessarily be a franchise-altering signing, but Hachimura could be a helpful piece who may come with a chip on his shoulder from this Lakers exit.