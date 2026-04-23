Lakers breathe new life into shock Warriors coaching rumor

Andre Iguodala's name has been doing the rounds on social media as a potential shock replacement for Steve Kerr over the past 24 hours, but JJ Redick and the Los Angeles Lakers are proving the wild rumor isn't as crazy as it first sounds.

Despite the absence of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves due to injury, the Lakers have gone up 2-0 in their first-round series against the Houston Rockets. Part of that is in thanks to Redick out-coaching Ime Udoka despite being a surprise coaching addition when he was hired by the Lakers in 2024.

JJ Redick and Lakers proving Andre Iguodala idea isn't that crazy

Redick had no prior coaching experience before joining the Lakers, having moved further into podcast and then broadcasting with ESPN following his retirement as a player in 2021. Los Angeles have now made the playoffs in each of Redick's first two seasons as coach, prompting an additional two-year contract extension which takes him through the 2029-30 season.

As much as Igoudala would undoubtedly be a left-field, shock candidate to replace Kerr as coach of the Warriors, there's some instant parralels with Redick which make it more reasonable than you may think.

Beyond the obvious complete lack of coaching experience, the timing is absolutely uncanny. Redick was three years retired from playing when he has hired by the Lakers, while Iguodala, having retired in 2023, would also be three years removed from playing if he was to return to the Warriors as head coach this year.

Even more obvious is the parallels in the relationship with the respective superstars of each franchise. Many viewed Redick's hiring a direct result of his relationship with LeBron James who was the undoubted face of the Lakers at the time, even if that's since changed following Luka Doncic's shock arrival early last year.

If Iguodala was to become head coach of Golden State, there's little doubt that his relationship with Stephen Curry would be a significant factor. The Warriors would be bringing in someone who commands Curry's ultimate respect and with whom he shares a significant history with, rather than an untried coach who has to build that relationship with the 2x MVP.

Andre Iguodala remains an incredibly unlikely option to replace Steve Kerr

As much as Iguodala's potential candidacy went viral on Wednesday, it remains highly unlikely that he'd actually be a candidate to replace Kerr. The idea stemmed from Tim Kawakami of The San Fransisco Standard who, while mentioning over 10 potential candidates to replace Kerr, noted Iguodala as "my outside-the-envelope candidate."

While there's a growing expectation that Kerr will depart Golden State after 12 seasons and four NBA championships, that isn't a guarantee and there remains a chance the 60-year-old voids any replacement discussion by signing a new contract with the franchise.

However, if Kerr departs and the Warriors have to proceed with searching for a replacement, perhaps taking a similar path to the Lakers and hiring Igoudala could actually work.