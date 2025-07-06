Lakers on brink of huge free agency signing Warriors fans will hate

With the futures of so many restricted free agents remaining uncertain, including that of Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, there remains a number of veteran players who are yet to be signed over the last five days.

One of those is former Warrior guard De'Anthony Melton, with the 27-year-old recovering from a torn ACL he sustained in just his sixth game with the franchise against the Dallas Mavericks in November.

The Lakers and De'Anthony Melton reportedly have mutual interest

Melton would be an excellent signing to reunite with Golden State after proving a clear fit in his first albeit very brief tenure with the team, but it's the Los Angeles Lakers who have been most strongly linked to a move for the 6'2" guard.

Dan Woike of The Athletic stated that there is expected to be mutual interest between Melton and the Lakers in free agency, though nothing has been forthcoming to this point. Los Angeles started free agency by signing Jake LaRavia to a two-year, $12 million deal, before making their big splash with the acquisition of former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton following his buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Lakers still have two roster spots available after the Ayton signing, but it remains to be seen what sort of contract Melton is asking for. After signing a one-year, $12.8 million deal with the Warriors last season, there's been a thought that Melton could be available on a minimum contract given his ACL injury.

Melton joining the Lakers on a cheap deal would be extremely frustrating and annoying for Warrior fans, particularly when they were just gifted Ayton in a situation no one saw coming. It was a short period but Golden State fans know just how valuable Melton can be, with his skillset on both ends a perfect complement to the league's star players.

The Warriors won both games in which Melton started alongside Stephen Curry in the back court. One came on the road against the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder, before a home victory over the Mavericks in Klay Thompson's return to Chase Center.

If there is mutual interest between the Lakers and Melton, it is interesting that there's been no deal agreed upon to this point. Does that point to Los Angeles having something bigger in the works first in regard to a trade, having also been linked to another former Golden State player in Andrew Wiggins?

Is there still a chance the Warriors are in the hunt? If so, nothing is likely to emerge on that front until the franchise finds a resolution with Kuminga and subsequently understand what their finances and roster spots are looking like.