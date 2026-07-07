Lakers capitalize on trade opportunity Warriors already regret missing

The Golden State Warriors will be thrilled with Yaxel Lendeborg's start at the California Classic, but they may also be quickly regretting a missed trade opportunity at last month's NBA Draft.

The Los Angeles Lakers traded up to secure Cameron Carr with the 24th overall pick after the Baylor product fell in the first-round, and the Warriors are now one of multiple teams who may be left disappointed at the fact they failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

Warriors may regret missing Cam Carr after electric Summer League start

Carr is already looking like a potential steal for the Lakers, particularly given there now appears opportunity in JJ Redick's rotation following the departures of LeBron James and Rui Hachimura in free agency.

The 6'5" wing was the lone positive for Los Angeles in their opening game defeat to Golden State at Chase Center on Friday, showing off his pure 3-point stroke in going for 19 points on 5-of-11 from deep in the 104-72 loss.

Carr was then the standout during the Lakers' 93-91 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday, dropping a game-high 26 points and eight rebounds on 4-of-9 from beyond the arc in a double overtime thriller.

This was always the slight cause for disappointment coming out of the draft for the Warriors. While the early indications are that they hit on Lendeborg who's set to play a significant role from opening night next season, the draft class was so loaded that they perhaps should have put more consideration into trading into another first-round selection.

Warriors missed trade opportunity at last month's draft

While the Lakers were well placed to acquire Carr because they originally had the 25th pick anyway, it surely wouldn't have been too difficult for Golden State to acquire a pick in the early twenties to nab a highly regarded talent.

Carr wasn't the only player who fell dramatically in the first-round, with Labaron Philon Jr. lasting until the 22nd pick of the Philadelphia 76ers despite many thinking he was in consideration for the Warriors at 11.

Along with Philon, Chris Cenac Jr. was also a prospect Golden State displayed interest in during the pre-draft process, and although he was always seen as a pick outside the lottery, the 19-year-old did last until the Boston Celtics were on the board at 27.

Philon and Cenac are yet to get their opportunities in summer league, but Carr has already proven he can be a lights out shooter who could be a long-term piece for the Lakers.