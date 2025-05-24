Lakers emerge as likely bidding rival for Warriors' potential free agency target

The Golden State Warriors have acknowledged the need to move Draymond Green back to his customary power-forward role going forward, but they won't be the only team in the market for a new center this offseason.

In fact, compared to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors are actually stocked with center options. The Lakers are in desperate need of a starting level big-man, having controversially rescinded the trade for Charlotte Hornets big man Mark Williams amid health concerns.

The Lakers are expected to show interest in Brook Lopez

The free agent center market isn't overly stocked, particularly for a team like the Warriors who likely want a shooting big to pair with Green in the front court. As helpful as veterans like Clint Capela and Steven Adams could be, their lack of offense probably means Golden State won't be too interested in comparison to others.

Brook Lopez's stature as a proven 3-and-D big man makes him a fascinating option, even if he was benched and played less than eight minutes during the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 5 first-round playoff elimination at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.

Shortly after the Warriors were eliminated themselves, ESPN's Bobby Marks floated Lopez as an option to head to the Bay as an unrestricted free agent. Yet Golden State may not be the only team with interest in the 2021 NBA champion, with the Lakers also in line to try and lure Lopez back to Los Angeles.

According to an NBA executive speaking to NBA insider Gery Woelfel, there's bound to be plenty of interest in Lopez, particularly from the Lakers with whom the 37-year-old played a year for in 2017-18.

Coming off a two-year, $48 million contract with the Bucks, it will be intriguing to see just how much Lopez actually gets in free agency. He certainly won't be getting anything upwards of $20 million, but league-wide interest could mean he sees more than otherwise first thought.

If the Lakers and others show significant interest in Lopez, that could balloon his price beyond what the Warriors may be willing to offer to enter the conversation. Golden State could have the non tax-payer mid-level exception available to use, but that will be dependant on what happens with Jonathan Kuminga as a restricted free agent.

The thought of the Warriors being able to attract Lopez on a minimum contract with the promise of a starting role may be nothing more than a dream, especially given the Lakers may be able to offer even more playing time to the 17-year veteran.