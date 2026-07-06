Jonathan Kuminga teased the Golden State Warriors with his immense potential for a number of years, and now it appears the Atlanta Hawks are also ready to move on from the young forward despite only acquiring him in February.

The Los Angeles Lakers are a strong suitor for Kuminga as an unrestricted free agent, but their seemingly falling into the trap of believing they can be the one to realize the 23-year-old's potential.

Lakers are falling into Jonathan Kuminga trap Warriors know all too well

We shouldn't be overly surprised that the Lakers are showing interest in Kuminga, albeit their financial constraints means a sign-and-trade with the Hawks would be required to make it happen. Los Angeles do need to add size, athleticism and forward options, having lost LeBron James and presumably Rui Hachimura as well.

Kuminga's form against the Lakers is another reason why Rob Pelinka and the front office might be tantalized by the former seventh overall pick. Kuminga has historically played well against the Lakers when he was a member of the Warriors, having averaged 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists on 48.2% shooting from the floor and 44% from 3-point range in his last seven outings against them.

Who can forget his most recent game against the Lakers on opening night last season? On the back of a long restricted free agency process that didn't end until training camp, Kuminga was given a starting role and excelled with 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor and 4-of-6 from 3-point range in an impressive Golden State win at Crypto.com Arena.

But this is the problem across Kuminga's career -- he can have games or stretches of play where looks like the kind of future star many had envisioned coming into the league, only to fall back into inconsistent stretches that would ultimately lead to a lesser role in Steve Kerr's rotation.

Hawks are giving Lakers a stern warning with Jonathan Kuminga

The fact the Hawks were willing to decline Kuminga's team option and allow him to enter unrestricted free agency provides a stern warning to the Lakers. Much like during his time at the Warriors, Kuminga had some big games and moments for Atlanta, including playing a pivotal role in two first-round playoff victories against the eventual champion New York Knicks.

Yet despite this, the Hawks are uncertain over his future. Reports suggest they have a willingness to bring Kuminga back in the right circumstance, but are also willing to let him walk or participate in sign-and-trade scenarios.

This would present the second time in the last year that a team has given up on Kuminga's potential, but that's not a sign the Lakers are heeding as they pursue a deal for the former Warrior in free agency.