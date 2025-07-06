Lakers fans in meltdown after Warriors shockingly put clamps on Dalton Knecht

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers have been left in meltdown on social media after the Golden State Warriors put the clamps on former first-round pick Dalton Knecht in the California Classic opener at Chase Center on Saturday.

The Lakers made a hot start to take a double-digit lead early in the second-quarter, but the Warriors produced a dominant 30-17 third-quarter to take control and record a 89-84 win on their home floor.

The Warriors kept Dalton Knecht quiet in the California Classic opener

Knecht had just two points until nearly halfway through the fourth-quarter, and while he did get going a little down the stretch, the 24-year-old still struggled in finishing with 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting while also finishing as a game-worst -13 in his 30 minutes of playing time.

The Lakers had tried to move Knecht just before the mid-season deadline in February, originally trading him to the Charlotte Hornets along with Cam Reddish and future draft capital for big man Mark Williams.

That trade was now famously rescinded after the Lakers failed Williams' medical, though the 23-year-old did return and play for the Hornets which undoubtedly helped his eventual move to the Phoenix Suns last week.

Knecht remains in constant trade rumors this offseason as the Lakers look to upgrade their roster, but he certainly wouldn't have done his value much good after an underwhelming performance on Saturday.

Knecht approaching 30 years old and can’t even cook in the summer league pic.twitter.com/cf7KWzD9Qf — ✧.* (@HoodiiBron) July 5, 2025

just got home from work now time to see what knecht doing pic.twitter.com/dqTqDwL6Qw — َ (@ReviveMarc) July 5, 2025

I don’t care about Dalton Knecht missing shots, but his defense on the other hand has looked atrocious. — Showtime Luka (@showtimeluka) July 5, 2025

Anticipation of the game took a hit before the tip when it was announced that Bronny James wouldn't play for the Lakers, while Warriors rookies Alex Toohey and Will Richard were also ineligible to play as they await finalization of the trades that brought them to the franchise in the second-round of the NBA Draft.

After finishing last season on a two-way contract with Golden State, Jackson Rowe impressed with 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks on 6-of-10 shooting in 28 minutes.

The Warriors' other incumbent two-way contracted player, Taran Armstrong, controlled the game well with seven points, two rebounds and six assists (zero turnovers) in 25 minutes. Rowe and Armstrong both finished as an equal game-high +12 in the five-point win.

Isaiah Mobley, brother of Cleveland Cavaliers star and NBA Defensive Player of the Year Evan, made a bright start in a Golden State jersey with 13 points, while Blake Hinson and LJ Cryer each nailed a pair of triples off the bench.

The Warriors will take on the San Antonio Spurs in their second game on Sunday, with the hope that fans will be able to get their first glimpse of Toohey and Richard on the floor.