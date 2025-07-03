Lakers gift Al Horford to Warriors after free agent signing no fan wanted

The Los Angeles Lakers have further solidified their center rotation on Thursday, potentially paving the way for Al Horford to join the Golden State Warriors if the veteran big man chooses not to go into retirement.

After making the notable signing of former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton on Wednesday, the Lakers have now brought back athletic big man Jaxson Hayes after the 25-year-old started 35 games for the franchise this past season.

Hayes is signing a one-year deal according to ESPN's Shams Charania, with all eyes now on whether the Lakers will continue their pursuit of Horford who's also weighing up the Warriors and retirement.

The Warriors may be in a strong position to land Al Horford

The addition of Ayton and now the re-signing of Hayes -- who averaged nearly 20 minutes per game last season -- does provide some competition for minutes were Horford to also make the decision to join the Lakers.

That only increases Golden State's pitch to Horford in terms of being able to afford the 39-year-old more extensive minutes and a far more considerable role than what any other playoff-contending team will be able to deliver.

Lakers get a backup Center, question is does this end their pursuit of Al Horford? https://t.co/OnldwDKAH5 — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) July 3, 2025

Lakers signing Jaxson Hayes has to mean Horford is deciding between the Warriors or retirement. — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) July 3, 2025

Looks like the path is clear for Horford to join the Warriors unless he chooses to retire. Warriors are awaiting his decision. — Ray Almeda (@rayalmeda) July 3, 2025

It's fair to say that the reaction among Laker fans to the Hayes signing hasn't been overly positive, with many hoping that the former top 10 pick would be off the roster after a disastrous playoff campaign where he played just four total minutes across the last two games of the first-round series defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Many Laker fans still want the franchise to pursue Horford over the coming days, viewing Hayes as nothing more than a third-string backup to a potentially dangerous Ayton-Horford combination.

Charania reported on SportsCenter earlier on Thursday that Horford was weighing up between the Warriors, Lakers and potentially retiring altogether after a decorated 18-year career which included a championship with the Celtics last year.

"I'm told he is reviewing multiple options including the Warriors, the Lakers, but also retirement," Charania said. "I will say though the Warriors are hopeful of where they stand in all this if Al Horford decides to play again."

Golden State have been a lead contender for Horford since the hours leading up to the start of free agency on Monday, with the franchise identifying the 5x All-Star as a much needed veteran stretch big after Draymond Green was asked to play predominantly as a small-ball big over the final months of the season.

There is a thought that any potential Horford signing -- or any other free agent for that matter -- will have to wait until the Warriors resolve the future of restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.