Lakers have bold Jonathan Kuminga strategy Warriors fans can only laugh at

There's been a lot of teams linked to Jonathan Kuminga ever since his long free agency stalemate in the offseason that finally resulted in the young forward re-signing with the Golden State Warriors.

If there's one team no one expected to be interested in Kuminga, it's the Los Angeles Lakers. Yet according to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line on Monday, the Lakers are indeed monitoring the Kuminga situation, not that it will make much sense to Warriors fans who've seen first-hand the 23-year-old's inability to play consistently effectively alongside veteran stars.

Lakers interest in Jonathan Kuminga signals a bold strategy

There's a reason why most of the teams interested in Kuminga have been those either stuck in mediocrity, looking to rebuild, or likely both. The Sacramento Kings are a perfect example as a team who will be willing to give Kuminga the opportunity he needs to thrive and explore whether he can truly become a star.

The Lakers certainly don't fit that bill with their current roster, making Fischer's latest report all the more perplexing despite the franchise's obvious wish for a true 3-and-D wing with size.

..."It must be said the Lakers, according to sources, did call Golden State about Kuminga during the sides' summer standoff in restricted free agency I’m told that the Lakers have likewise continued to monitor Kuminga’s situation while casting a wide net to try to find help on a very limited wing market," Fischer wrote.

It's laughable that Los Angeles even think for a second that Kuminga can be the answer. That's nothing against him as a player who, in the right environment, may well become the player he's never been able to flourish as in the Bay Area.

First of all, Kuminga isn't a 3-point shooter, evidenced by being 33.1% from beyond the arc for his career. Perhaps the Lakers have got sucked in by watching him go 4-of-6 from deep against them in the season opener back in October.

Also, while he's got the physical tools, this is not someone who's consistently shown the ability to be a high level perimeter defender. Perhaps above all else, Kuminga has clearly demonstrated he's someone who wants the ball in his hands to be a creative on-ball scorer who, at times, can be a dominant downhill force at the rim.

With Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves, on-ball scoring opportunity is something Kuminga will never get. Can he use his physical tools and athleticism to capitalize on the attention those players receive from opposing defenses? If he can't do it next to the best shooter of all time, why would the Lakers be any different?

Kuminga himself should be pushing towards another team who can provide more opportunity, while it's unlikely the Warriors trade him to the Lakers anyway just in case things did work out and leave them looking rather foolish.